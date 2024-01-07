Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday night accepted blame for keeping his hospitalization secret for days, saying he realizes there are concerns over his doing so and takes “full responsibility” for failing to disclose the matter.

Austin, 70, conceded in a statement that he “could have done a better job of ensuring the public was appropriately informed” he has been receiving treatment for what remains an unspecified medical matter, and committed to “doing better.”

The secretary was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday for an elective procedure, developed undisclosed medical complications, and remained hospitalized on Saturday.

“I want to thank the amazing doctors and nursing staff at Walter Reed for the exceptional care they have delivered to me and for the personal warmth they have shown my family,” Austin said, adding that he is “very glad to be on the mend and look forward to returning to the Pentagon soon.”

The secrecy surrounding Austin’s hospitalization, disclosed by the Pentagon after 5 p.m. on Friday, has raised questions about how effectively the Defense Department would have handled an emergency over the last week, as the United States balances wars in Ukraine and Gaza that have prompted instability in several parts of the world.

As defense secretary, Austin is second only to President Biden in the chain of command responsible for making the military’s decisions. That role can be reassigned to another official, but the Pentagon has been ambiguous about what happened in this case, saying only that Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks “was prepared to act for and exercise the powers” of the defense secretary, if required.

On Thursday, while Austin was hospitalized, U.S. forces launched a rare airstrike in Baghdad, killing the leader of an Iranian-backed militia that the Pentagon said was plotting attacks against U.S. personnel there and in Syria. The incident prompted an outcry from Iraqi officials and raised questions about how long U.S. troops will be allowed to remain in the country.

Austin’s hospitalization was withheld from numerous other officials, people familiar with the issue said. Like others, they spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. Biden and the National Security Council were not informed until Thursday, according to two officials familiar with the matter, a detail first reported by Politico on Saturday. Biden and Austin spoke on Saturday night.

On Capitol Hill, at least some leaders on the Senate Armed Services Committee were not notified until Friday night, as the Pentagon more broadly disclosed the news, said a congressional official familiar with the matter.

In a statement, Sen. Roger Wicker, the Armed Services Committee’s top Republican, said, “The very fact that we have none of this information is an indictment of an administration which consistently holds Congressional authority on national defense matters in contempt.”

The Pentagon’s handling of the situation is shocking, said Arnold Punaro, a retired Marine Corps general who has advised numerous defense secretaries and consulted with Congress on how the military’s chain of command is designed to work. Any ambiguity over who is in charge, Punaro said, is “unacceptable.”

“You are either in the chain of command or you are not,” he added.

Punaro questioned whether the military’s top commanders knew about Austin’s situation, and when. The incident, he said, is a “blunder “and “self-inflicted wound” from which senior Pentagon leaders will not recover quickly.

A Pentagon spokesman, Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said on Friday that Hicks had made some “routine” decisions on Austin’s behalf while he has been in the hospital. Austin, Ryder said, “did not have to affirmatively delegate his duties because, by statute, the deputy secretary is automatically authorized to perform the duties of the secretary if he is unable to perform them.”

Ryder said Austin resumed his full duties Friday night, though he remained hospitalized. The spokesman cited “an evolving situation” for the Pentagon’s withholding of the news as it “had to consider several factors, including medical and personal privacy issues.”

Other Republicans criticized Austin on Saturday, saying that if Biden and his senior aides did not know about his condition for days, he must answer for that.

“The Secretary of Defense is the key link in the chain of command between the president and the uniformed military, including the nuclear chain of command, when the weightiest of decisions must be made in minutes,” said Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., a member of the Armed Services Committee. “If this report is true, there must be consequences for this shocking breakdown.”

Matt Viser contributed to this report.

