It finally looks and feels like winter and local sports teams are enjoying the season so far.

As we approach the midway point of the campaign, here’s a glimpse at where teams stand and a look at what’s to come:

Boys’ basketball

Cheverus and Portland’s boys’ basketball teams are battling Windham near the top of the Class AA North standings.

The Stags dropped a 67-62 overtime decision at unbeaten Windham last Tuesday, then improved to 8-2 after wins at Oxford Hills (56-37) and Bangor (65-51). In the setback, Cheverus had a 14-point lead in the first half, then found itself down by three as time wound down, but Leo McNabb was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer and managed to make all three attempts to force overtime, but the Stags fell just short there, despite 23 points from McNabb and 10 from Jameson Fitzpatrick.

“We had way too many fouls in the second half,” Cheverus coach Richie Ashley lamented. “Windham played hard. They’re a good team. I thought in spurts we played really well and got contributions from different guys. We just didn’t capitalize in overtime. We were up 14 and got out of our game plan.”

In the win over the Vikings, McNabb, Rocco DePatsy and Gio St. Onge all had 12 points. Against the Rams, Fitzpatrick led the way with 20 points, St. Onge had 16 and McNabb added 12. The Stags had a home showdown versus undefeated Gorham Tuesday (see our website for game story), visit Edward Little Friday, then welcome Deering Monday.

“We have a tough stretch,” Ashley said. “The schedule is the schedule and it won’t get any easier, but we look forward to it.”

Portland, meanwhile, was 6-2 entering Tuesday’s showdown at rival Deering. Last week, the Bulldogs won at Lewiston (60-42), then fell at Windham (52-47). In the victory, Jeissey Khamis had a monster game, 18 points and 16 rebounds, while James Johnson, Kevin Rugabirwa and Drew Veilleux all added 11 points. In the loss to the Eagles, Khamis led the way with 16 points, while Rugabirwa and Veilleux both contributed 11. The Bulldogs host Oxford Hills Friday and welcome Thornton Academy Monday.

Deering improved to 4-5 last week by downing host South Portland, the two-time reigning Class AA state champion, and visiting Bonny Eagle, 63-50, the Rams’ first consecutive victories in two years. Against the Red Riots, Evan Legassey led the way with 17 points and Justin Jamal added 16. In the win over the Scots, Legassey had 22 points, David Otti added 13 and Jamal tallied 12. The Rams hosted Portland Tuesday, go to Gorham Friday and visit Cheverus Monday.

Waynflete was 5-3 after sandwiching wins over visiting Boothbay (72-70, in overtime) and host Old Orchard Beach (56-29) around a 46-41 setback at Cape Elizabeth last week. In the OT win, Nico Kirby led the way with 19 points, Lucas McChesney had 18 and Ishan Reese added 12. In the victory over the Seagulls, Kirby had 13 points and Sam Ribeiro added 11. The Flyers hosted rival North Yarmouth Academy Tuesday, visit Lake Region Thursday and travel to St. Dom’s Monday.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, Cheverus continues to topple all comers, improving to 9-0 after wins last week over visiting Windham (62-28), visiting Oxford Hills (56-52) and host Bangor (55-35). Against the Eagles, Maddie Fitzpatrick had a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds and Ruth Boles added 19 points. In the victory over the Vikings, in a rematch of last year’s painful playoff loss, the Stags got a pair of late 3s from Megan Dearborn, who had 12 points. Fitzpatrick led the way with 22 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals.

“It’s good to have a competitive game like this,” said Dearborn. “It teaches us a lot and gives us a lot to work on. We’re all grateful for good competition.”

“We knew (Oxford Hills is) a great team, very well coached and they always bring it,” Fitzpatrick said. “They have a lot of good shooters.”

“(The Vikings) have so many girls who can score, so we had to play disciplined D, which I think we did,” Cheverus coach Billy Goodman added. “I had freshmen and sophomores out there tonight and they’re learning to play. It’s a little more intense than what they’re used to. We had a lot of rotations going on and I’m very, very proud of the girls.”

The Stags then handed Bangor its first loss behind 27 points from Fitzpatrick. Cheverus, which has already matched the 2012-13 team for the best start in program history, looked to improve to 10-0 Tuesday at Lewiston. The Stags host Edward Little Thursday and welcome Greely Monday.

“We get everyone’s best game and every game we’re learning something about ourselves,” Fitzpatrick said. “We just have to be sponges and grow. It’s not the worst thing if we lose a game in the regular season. We just don’t want to lose in February.”

Deering was 4-5 after a 52-34 loss at Lewiston, a 37-31 home win over previously undefeated Mt. Ararat, a 53-46 overtime victory at Kennebunk and a 55-27 setback at Marshwood. Against the Blue Devils, Natalie Santiago had 12 points and freshman Angelina Keo added 10.

“She’s a freshman, she’s had a good year,” longtime Rams coach Mike Murphy said, about Keo. “She went from playing eighth grade to playing varsity basketball against 18-year-olds, it was a big jump. She’s a competitor and I like what I see.”

In the win over the Eagles, Santiago had 13 points, Maya Gayle added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Sophie Hill finished with 11 rebounds. Against Kennebunk, Santiago went off for 26 points. In the loss to the Hawks, Shay Rosenthal had a team-high eight points. Deering hosts Falmouth Friday and welcomes Westbrook Monday.

Portland snapped a four-game skid with a 49-38 victory at Kennebunk, then fell to 2-7 after losses to visiting Lewiston (49-39) and at Windham (42-25). Baleria Yugu paced the Bulldogs with 14 points against the Blue Devils and nine versus the Eagles. Portland hosted Kennebunk Tuesday, goes to Oxford Hills Friday and plays at Edward Little Monday.

Waynflete has been a feel-good story so far. The Flyers, who went just 6-12 and missed the playoffs last winter, improved to 6-0, their best start in 17 years, after wins last week at Boothbay (65-44), at home over Cape Elizabeth (39-25) and at reigning Class C champion Old Orchard Beach. In the first victory, Lauren McNutt-Girouard went off for 33 points, while Lucy Hart added 18. Against the Capers, Waynflete overcame a slow start to prevail, as Hart had 19 points, seven steals, four rebounds and four assists.

“It took us awhile,” said Hart. “We had to pick up our energy. We got some points and that got our energy going as a team. We don’t underestimate anybody. We gave it all we had.”

“It’s the slowest start we’ve had, but I’m so happy how we battled back,” Flyers coach Andrew Leach said. “The defense and the tempo and the pace we like to play with, we knew it would eventually work. Once our tempo gets going and Lucy Hart gets hot, we’re a dangerous team.”

Hart finished with 14 points and Ayla Stutzman added nine in the win over the Seagulls. Waynflete hosted rival NYA in a showdown of unbeatens Tuesday (see our website for game story). The Flyers welcome Lake Region Thursday, then go to Kents Hill Saturday and play at St. Dom’s Monday.

“We play as a team and support each other all the time,” said Hart. “We have some tough games coming up. We’ll keep up our energy and hope for the best.”

“I knew we’d be better this year,” Leach said. “I didn’t think we’d be undefeated, but I’m really happy with the team, our coaches. I feel like we have something special cooking here. I’m so happy for this group of seniors. Seeing them served a lot of humble pie and now, they’re getting an opportunity to feel what it’s like on the other side.

“Going forward, there will be a lot of focus on Lucy, so it will be important for our other shooters to be ready to go. Defensively, we have to keep mixing it up. We’ll play four quarters of pressure. We have to continue to do the things we do well even better than we have.”

Hockey

Cheverus’ girls’ hockey team, the reigning state champion, continued its undefeated run last week with home victories over Penobscot (3-2, in overtime) and Winslow (9-2) to improve to 8-0. In the first win, freshman Caroline Rousseau scored twice in regulation, including the tying goal, then in overtime, Zoey Radford played the hero.

“I was trying to get it on net,” said Radford, of the decisive goal. “I wasn’t sure quite where it was going to go. They’re a really good team. We’ve really learned how to play against teams like that.”

“A lot of good things happened to get that goal,” said Stags coach Scott Rousseau. “It wasn’t our best night and things weren’t going our way, but I think we were able to really regroup in the third period.”

In the win over Winslow, Lucy Johnson had three goals, Briella Doherty, Maddie Doherty, Lily Johnson, Brynn McKenney, Caroline Rousseau and Mikayla Talbot all scored once. Talbot’s goal came on the power play and was the 100th of her career.

Cheverus looked to stay perfect Monday at Falmouth. The Stags go to Biddeford Wednesday, then have a key test at Yarmouth/Freeport Saturday in a rematch of last year’s state game.

The Portland/South Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete co-op team improved to 7-3 after victories last week at York (8-1) and Biddeford (4-1). The squad hosts Gorham Thursday (see our website for game story) and plays at Falmouth Saturday.

On the boys’ side, Cheverus/Yarmouth improved to 4-1 Saturday after a 3-1 home win over Brunswick. Cheverus/Yarmouth is back in action Thursday at reigning Class B state champion Cape Elizabeth (see our website for game story). The squad welcomes Mt. Ararat Saturday.

The newly formed Portland/Deering/South Portland co-op team was 4-4 at press time following a 4-3 loss at Falmouth and a 2-1 home victory over previously undefeated Lewiston. The squad goes to Edward Little Wednesday and visits top-ranked Class B South squad Greely Saturday.

Indoor track

Portland distance standout Samantha Moore set a new league record in the senior 800 last week in the Bulldogs’ victory over Gorham, Thornton Academy and Kennebunk. Moore’s time of 2 minutes, 17.27 seconds broke the mark held by Thornton Academy’s Mia-Claire Kezal (2:17.7). Portland had previously defeated Biddeford, Massabesic, Kennebunk and Sanford to win its first meet.

The Portland boys also won their first two meets, the first by a single point over Gorham and the second in emphatic fashion.

Cheverus’ girls opened with a win over Scarborough, Thornton Academy and Marshwood. The Stags boys were fourth in that meet. Cheverus’ girls came in second to Windham the next time out, while the boys’ squad placed fourth.

Deering’s girls were second to Windham in their first meet, beating Bonny Eagle and Falmouth in the process. The Rams boys placed fourth. Deering’s girls were second to Scarborough last week. The boys came in third.

Swimming

In early season swimming action, Deering/Portland swept Cheverus in the opener, as the boys prevailed, 65-52, and the girls won, 122-38. The Ram-Dogs then split a meet versus Freeport, as the girls prevailed, 111-43, and the boys lost to the Falcons, 74-48.

Cheverus’ second meet resulted in a sweep by South Portland, as the boys lost, 59-26, and the girls were defeated, 57-35. The Stags were then swept by Freeport, as the boys lost, 69-46, and the girls fell, 66-43. Cheverus closed the year by being swept by Gorham, as the boys lost, 75-39, and the girls were beaten, 101-45.

Waynflete’s girls beat Kennebunk, 75-37, while the Flyers boys lost to the Rams, 58-48. Waynflete then was swept by Scarborough, as the boys were beaten, 113-40, and the girls lost, 87-56, and was swept by Yarmouth, with the boys losing, 59-18, and the girls falling, 55-26. The Flyers closed the year by sweeping Westbrook, as the boys prevailed, 50-35, and the girls won, 59-17.

Press Herald staff writer Travis Lazarczyk and Sun Journal staff writer Haley Jones contributed to this story.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. For game updates and links to game stories, follow him on Threads: @foresports2023

