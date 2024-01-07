Morgan Kennedy led four Bates players in double figures with near-perfect shooting from the field, and the Bobcats opened their New England Small College Athletic Conference with a 73-42 rout of Connecticut College in a women’s basketball game Sunday at New London, Connecticut.
Kennedy made 7 of 9 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and finished with 19 points. Alexandra Long has 14 points and six assists, Elsa Daulerio also scored 14, and Sophie Spolter added 12.
Bates (11-2) shot 53 percent overall and 44 percent on 3-pointers.
COLBY 69, WESLEYAN 53: Kate Olenik scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Mules (9-4, 1-0 NESCAC) defeat the Cardinals (7-4, 0-1) in Waterville.
Adaobi Nebuwa chipped in with 12 points and Lydia Mordarski had 11.
(14) INDIANA 91, NEBRASKA 69: Mackenzie Holmes had 22 points, Sydney Parrish hit six 3-pointers and scored 20, and Sara Scalia sank five 3s and scored 19 as the Hoosiers (13-1, 4-0 Big Ten) cruised past the Cornhuskers (11-4, 3-1) in Lincoln, Nebraska, for their 12th straight victory.
Holmes made 10 of 14 shots and grabbed six rebounds. Parrish sank 6 of 7 shots from beyond the arc. Scalia hit 5 of 10 from distance and added seven assists.
(1) SOUTH CAROLINA 85, MISSISSIPPI STATE 66: Bree Hall scored 15 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter to extend an uncomfortably close margin and help the Gamecocks (14-0, 2-0 SEC) beat the Bulldogs (13-4, 0-2) in Columbia, South Carolina.
(5) COLORADO 81, ARIZONA STATE 68: Aaronette Vonleh scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half, and the Buffaloes (13-1, 3-0 Pac-12) used a 26-2 run in the first half to take control against the Sun Devils (8-7, 0-3) in Tempe, Arizona.
(9) USC 68, OREGON 54: JuJu Watkins scored 17 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, and the Trojans (12-1, 2-1 Pac-12) beat the Ducks (9-7, 0-3) in Los Angeles.
(12) UCONN 83, CONNECTICUT 55: Aaliyah Edwards scored 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting, and the Huskies (12-3, 4-0 Big East) beat the Hoyas (12-3, 2-2) in Washington.
(13) VIRGINIA TECH 63, (3) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 62: Elizabeth Kitley scored a layup on a cross-court inbound pass with less than a second remaining, and the Hokies (12-2, 3-0 Atlantic Coast) rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to beat the Wolfpack (14-1, 2-1) in Blacksburg, Virginia.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 73, BATES 49: David Murray dominated inside with 30 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots, leading the Camels (11-3, 2-0 NESCAC) past the Bobcats (2-10, 0-1) in Lewiston.
Bates was held to 27 percent shooting. Marc Begin II led the Bobcats with 14 points. Elliott Cravitz scored 13.
FOOTBALL
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 23, MONTANA 3: Mark Gronowski ran for a touchdown and threw for another after halftime as South Dakota State won its second straight Football Championship Subdivision title, in Frisco, Texas.
Montana (13-2), a two-time national champion, has now finished as the runner-up six times.
This roundup will be updated.
