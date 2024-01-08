University of Maine guard Anne Simon has been named the America East Player of the Week for the fifth time this season after leading the Black Bears to a pair of victories.

Simon extended her double-digit point scoring streak to 10 games, averaged 16.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals, and 3.0 assists over the two games. She opened the week with 12 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in a 55-43 road win over UMass Lowell before returning home and guiding Maine (9-7, 2-0 America East) with 20 points, 10 rebounds, six steals, and four assists to take down the America East preseason favorite Vermont, 60-48.

Simon’s performance against Vermont marked her fourth double-double of the season and the 12th of her career.

AP POLL: South Carolina remained No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll and is now one of three unbeaten teams left.

The New Year began with seven undefeated teams, but only South Carolina, No. 2 UCLA and No. 4 Baylor remain.

The Gamecocks (14-0) received 34 of the 35 first-place ballots Monday after beating Florida and Mississippi State last week. UCLA (14-0) garnered the other No. 1 vote and was second in the Top 25 once again. Iowa moved up to third after previously unbeaten N.C. State lost in the last second to Virginia Tech. The Wolfpack fell to sixth.

Baylor (14-0) jumped up two spots after topping previously undefeated TCU and Houston.

Colorado was fifth. LSU, which won at Mississippi on Sunday in front of a program-record crowd of 9,074 for the Rebels, was No. 7 behind N.C. State and Stanford, USC and Texas rounded out the top 10.

Indiana and Gorham native Mackenzie Holmes remained at No. 14.

MEN’S HOCKEY

POLLS: The University of Maine remained in the top 10 of the two major national polls after a win and tie in a weekend series against Colgate.

Maine (13-3-2) rose one spot to seventh in the USA Today/USA Hockey poll. Boston College is first and Boston University second.

Maine is third in the PairWise rankings behind Boston University and Wisconsin.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

AP POLL: Purdue held its place atop the AP Top 25 on Monday following its win over Illinois in a top-10 showdown, while Houston jumped Kansas into second place as the last unbeaten team in Division I men’s college basketball.

The Boilermakers, who beat the No. 9 Illini 83-78 last week, picked up five more first-place votes and had 54 of the 63 possible to remain at No. 1 for the fourth straight week. The Cougars received seven first-place votes and were second, while the Jayhawks had the other two first-place votes but fell a spot to third after their down-to-the-wire win over TCU.

Houston is 14-0 for the third time in school history after beginning its Big 12 tenure with a romp past West Virginia. Losses by James Madison and Ole Miss left the Cougars with the only unblemished record.

Defending national champion UConn remained at No. 4, Tennessee was fifth and Kentucky sixth. North Carolina moved up one spot to seventh, Arizona and Oklahoma each bumped up two, and Illinois fell one spot to round out the top 10.

FOOTBALL

HALL OF FAME: Randy Moss and Larry Fitzgerald were among 19 players and three coaches in the College Football Hall of Fame class announced Monday.

Warrick Dunn of Florida State, Toby Gerhart of Stanford, Julius Peppers of North Carolina and Danny Woodhead of Chadron State also were elected to the Atlanta-based hall by the National Football Foundation. Coaches elected were Frank Solich of Nebraska and Ohio, Mark Dantonio of Cincinnati and Michigan State and Danny Hale of Division II West Chester and Bloomsburg.

Moss, inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, was one of college football’s most electric performers in his two seasons at Marshall. He was an All-American as both a receiver and return man. He caught 174 passes for 3,529 yards and 54 touchdowns in his career and was the 1997 Biletnikoff Award winner. His 26 touchdown receptions that season were a Bowl Subdivision record. He played for five teams over 14 NFL seasons and was the league’s leading receiver five times.

Fitzgerald was the 2003 Heisman Trophy runner-up and Biletnikoff Award winner while playing for Pittsburgh, where he totaled 161 catches for 2,677 yards and a school-record 34 touchdowns over his two seasons. He caught a touchdown in 18 consecutive games to set an NCAA record. He was the third overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft and 11-time Pro Bowl selection in 17 years with the Arizona Cardinals.

The rest of the 2024 class includes Justin Blackmon of Oklahoma State, Paul Cameron of UCLA, Tim Couch of Kentucky, Armanti Edwards of Appalachian State, Deon Figures of Colorado, Dan Hampton of Arkansas, Steve Hutchinson of Michigan, Antonio Langham of Alabama, Paul Posluszny of Penn State, Dewey Selmon of Oklahoma, Alex Smith of Utah, Kevin Smith of Texas A&M and Chris Ward of Ohio State.

