I just attended a New Year’s Eve event at a local establishment that had a sign that read: “All weapons including concealed firearms are prohibited on these premises.” There was no security. There were no metal detectors. They were relying on a potential shooter to read the sign and adhere to the honor system. I suppose a deranged killer who intends to do violence is expected to turn back after reading that sign. Are we to believe that the sign alone presents an effective deterrent?

Instead of providing a secure and safe place for their patrons, the facility managers are announcing to everyone who enters that their customers are utterly defenseless. Only conscientious, law-abiding citizens who read that sign will turn around and appropriately secure their firearm(s) before entering. Haven’t we learned anything from Lewiston’s massacre?

If the establishment were serious about wanting to prevent a mass shooting, they might consider another approach that doesn’t require their patrons to be sitting ducks, helpless for the slaughter. Metal detectors would be one approach, but those are expensive and are only effective if you have security to enforce against infractions.

A better deterrent would be to position a sign at the door that welcomes those who are licensed to carry a concealed firearm. I would suggest offering free coffee to all licensed (i.e., verifiably trained) carriers. If we really want to save lives by deterring lunatics at the door, this is a reasonable place to start.

Ted Bennett

Scarborough

