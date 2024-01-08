‘A Dancer’s Journey to Live’

7 p.m. Thursday. Lincoln Theater, 2 Theater St., Damariscotta, $15, $5 for 18 and under. lincolntheater.net

Lincoln Theater presents an evening of storytelling and dance from Korinn Mowrey. During “A Dancer’s Journey to Live,” Mowrey unravels her story of overcoming addiction to find success. Mowrey’s focus is on the art of manifestation as she takes audience members through the time in her life when she was a professional dancer and also when she was struggling with anorexia nervosa. Through spoken word, movement and laughter, Mowrey has found a way to let her light shine.

‘A Bright Room In a Dark Place’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Portland, $18 in advance, $22 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org

Resurgence Dance Company presents the contemporary ballet “A Bright Room In a Dark Place.” The performance features a gorgeous backdrop painted by artist Magdalyn Hugo. Artistic director Ashley Steeves will draw you into a realm of apothecaries, herbalists, sapphic love and rivalries, with some melancholia and magic sprinkled in.

‘Come From Away’

8 p.m. Friday, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $110 to $125. porttix.com

Catch the Broadway national tour of a musical set in a small town in Newfoundland. “Come From Away” is based on the true story of how residents opened their homes to 7,000 travelers on one of the worst days in American history: Sept. 11, 2011. For one week, humanity shined brightly as friendships were formed, nerves were calmed and refuge was offered during a time of extreme stress and fear. Musical numbers include “Welcome To The Rock,” “Blankets and Bedding” and “Lead Us Out of the Night.”

‘The Big Lebowski’

8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $10 in advance, $15 at the door. onelongfellowsquare.com

The Dude abides and so should you, because Dudefest is back! It’s time to don your finest bathrobe, cardigan and sunglasses and head to One Longfellow Square for a screening of the 1998 film “The Big Lebowski,” with an all-star cast that includes Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore and John Turturro, to name a few. There are two things you can count on during Dudefest: a good time will be had by all and White Russians will most certainly be served.

