DENVER — Valeri Nichushkin scored the only goal in the shootout, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Monday night.

UP NEXT WHO: Boston Bruins at Phoenix Coyotes WHEN: 9 p.m. Tuesday TELEVISION: NESN

The first five shooters couldn’t convert but Nichushkin beat Jeremy Swayman with a shot under his glove. Colorado bounced back from an 8-4 loss to Florida on Saturday to win for the fifth time in six games.

Sam Malinski, Mikko Rantanen and Logan O’Connor had goals and Alexandar Georgiev had 24 saves through overtime and three more in the shootout for the Avalanche.

Nathan MacKinnon had an assist to continue his dominant play in Denver, where he has 16 goals and 29 assists. He has registered at least one point in all 22 home games this season and is one shy of tying Joe Sakic for the longest home point streak in franchise history.

Brad Marchand had two goals, John Beecher also scored and Swayman stopped 33 shots for Boston, which opened a four-game road trip with a loss.

The Bruins had a chance to win it in overtime when they got a 4-on-3 power play but couldn’t get one by Georgiev.

Malinski was recalled from the Colorado Eagles of the AHL to replace Josh Manson (undisclosed) in the lineup. He got his second goal of the season when his shot from the point at 17:56 of the second beat Swayman to give the Avalanche a 3-2 lead.

Marchand’s second of the night and 17th of the season at 5:46 of the third tied it again.

The teams traded power-play goals in the first period. Boston scored first on Marchand’s goal midway through the frame but Rantanen tied it at 16:13.

O’Connor scored an unassisted goal off of a turnover just 2:23 into the second period but Beecher tied it 2 when he knocked in a rebound at 10:05 of the second.

Colorado was without forward Miles Wood (illness) for the second straight game. Jason Polin was recalled from the Eagles and made his NHL debut.

