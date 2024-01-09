Members of the Seacoast Garden Club met at Kennebunkport’s Community House on Dec. 12 to make and decorate 75 miniature boxwood trees. Later that day, the trees were delivered to area residents through agencies including Home Instead, Southern Maine Health Care Visiting Nurses, Kennebunk Nursing and Rehabilitation, and Kennebunkport Health.

The boxwood trees are the primary community outreach project of the Seacoast Garden Club. The club features members from Kennebunkport, Kennebunk, Arundel and Wells. Tree forms and boxwood were provided to the members who then added their own creativity.

Members of the Seacoast Garden Club made and decorated boxwood trees for local house-bound residents.

More than 75 boxwood trees were made, decorated and delivered to area residents in December.

Graves Library announces upcoming activities

Paint a snowflake tote: Local artist, Marguerite Genest will teach how to paint a snowflake on a tote. The session is schedule for 3:15 to 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17 for ages 10 and older with preregistration required. All supplies are provided.

Writing group: Writing group meets Thursday, Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. Participants will discuss findings, share writing, and share unique inner talents. Creative writing prompts will be given at the end of each meeting.

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Resident named to Belmont dean’s list

Mae McDougald of Kennebunkport qualified for Belmont University’s fall 2023 dean’s list. Approximately 52 percent of Belmont’s 7,338 undergraduate students qualified. Belmont University is located in Nashville.

Amateur Radio Society announces meeting dates

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote amateur (ham) radio. Wide-ranging discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for international contacts. Most meetings include a “tech talk” by a society member.

Those interested in amateur radio are invited to join. Upcoming meetings will be held Jan. 23, Feb. 6, Feb. 20, March 5, and March 19.

The New School is located at 38 York St. in Kennebunk. For more information, contact Alex at 207-967-8812.

Student Guitar Competition seeks contestants

The Maine Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced its third annual Student Guitar Competition. The contest is open to Maine high school students, grades 9-12.

Contestants are required to submit a video of their performance by March 1, to be judged by members of the executive board of the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame. The grand prize is a Martin guitar, donated by Northern Kingdom Music in Bangor. The prize will be presented to the winner at the 47th annual Induction Ceremony scheduled for Sunday, May 19, at the Silver Spur in Mechanic Falls.

Last year’s winner was Maddie Yates of Greely High School in Cumberland.

Contestants are asked to select and perform three country music pieces on guitar and will be judged on level of skill, ability to play in different keys, and expression of phrasing. Video entries should be submitted on a thumb drive or DVD. To receive a complete copy of the competition rules and official entry form, contact mariaholloway207@gmail.com or call 207-613-5411.

According to a Jan. 8 news release, the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame was founded in 1978. The museum is the only country music hall of fame physical museum east of Nashville. The 3,000-square-foot space in the lower level of the Silver Spur is a showcase for thousands of historic memorabilia accumulated over the decades, bringing to life and preserving the legacy of its over 150 inductees from all over the state of Maine. The museum is open year-round by appointment.

To book a tour or visit the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame, call 207-654-2227.

The 47th annual Induction Ceremony will take place at the Silver Spur on May 19. New inductees will be honored and a concert showcasing Hall of Fame inductees and “living legends” followed by a performance by the winner of the guitar contest.

For more information, follow the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Facebook or call 207-613-5411.

Seed tips offered at Eldredge Lumber clinic

Eldredge Lumber in Sanford will host a program that explains how gardeners can get the most out of the seeds used in their gardens. The session is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16 at 1 p.m.

Dr. Bud Johnston, formerly the voice of “Maine Gardening” on WGAN radio, will detail the process of germination and provide tips for getting the best possible germination and growth of seedlings. At the end of the session there will be time to ask gardening questions and drawings for door prizes.

To preregister, visit www.facebook.com/people/eldredge-lumber-Sanford/10005295995746/.

On March 23, Johnston will outline ways to get gardens off to a great start.

Jane Austen fashions featured at library

Kennebunk Free Library announced that it will offer patrons an opportunity to “wander through the wardrobes of some of Jane Austen’s most famous characters and explore the silhouettes of the clothing worn by the ladies and gentlemen of the day, while learning about the accessories they would have used and the reasons behind their usage. Together, we will travel through time to a long-ago era of opulence, social graces, and a gentler way of life.”

The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27 and will be hosted by Karen (Ren) Antonowicz.

Antonowicz received her master’s degree in textiles, fashion merchandising, and design, with a concentration in historic costume and textiles from the University of Rhode Island. She taught history of fashion and other courses full time at the college level for 13 years, and taught fashion history part-time in the CE Program at the Rhode Island School of Design.

In the meantime, Antonowicz and her husband, Mike, opened Nostalgia Antiques & Collectibles, a three-floor co-op located on historic Wickenden St. in Providence, and ran the business for five years. Ren Antonowicz continues to follow her passion for historic costume by conducting fashion era presentations at libraries, senior centers, schools, historical societies, and historic homes. Spirits of Fashion was developed by Antonowicz as a vehicle for conducting various lectures and workshops on all eras of fashion history.

The program is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Archaeological artist will visit Kennebunk Free Library

Kennebunk Free Library will host an evening with Elizabeth Kelley, senior artist for the Cape Porpoise Archaeological Alliance, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. The session will feature archaeological drawing.

According to a news release, archaeological drawing is a component of maintaining accurate records of artifacts and features that cannot always be documented by photography alone. In her presentation, Kelley will discuss her work with the alliance to include the techniques used to record and interpret the many aspects of archaeological research. Her drawings range from field sketches to rendered drawings of artifacts and interpretations of precontact landscapes. Kelley will also discuss her life-long passion for the Cape Porpoise Archipelago and how it relates to her work.

Kelley is a painter whose passion lies in nature, culture and observational abstraction. Her recent works include drawings and paintings that interpret the geologic formations, trees and landforms of the Cape Porpoise archipelago and surrounding area. In 2019, Kelley was invited by the Cape Porpoise Archaeological Alliance to visually document the excavation and conservation of a 700-year-old dugout canoe. She now serves as alliance’s senior artist.

With drawings published in the Journal of Island and Coastal Archaeology, Maine Archaeological Society Bulletin and educational websites, she has played a role in documenting the cultural landscape, features and artifacts of peoples who have occupied Cape Porpoise for 8,000 years.

She has shown her work on the East and West coasts, taught painting and drawing and participated as a juried member of the Los Angeles Art Association and the Ogunquit Art Association. Her works are part of the permanent collection at the Brick Store Museum in Kennebunk and numerous private collections throughout the United States. Kelley holds a bachelor of fine arts from the Massachusetts College of Art, a master’s of fine arts from the University of New Hampshire, a master’s in social work from the University of New England and is an expressive arts facilitator.

The program is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Kennebunk Free Library begins strategic plan process

Kennebunk Free Library announced the commencement of a comprehensive strategic planning process aimed at charting the course for the library’s future. According to the library, “the initiative is a significant step in ensuring that KFL continues to meet the evolving needs of our community and remains a vibrant hub for learning, innovation, and community engagement. As a cornerstone of our community, KFL recognizes the importance of

adaptability and forward-thinking in providing the best possible services and resources to our patrons. The strategic planning process will involve a thorough assessment of current library services, community needs, and emerging trends in library science and technology.”

According to the library, key elements of the strategic planning process include:

Community input: KFL values the input of our community members. The library will conduct a survey, focus groups, and one-on-one interviews to gather insights and feedback on the library’s current offerings and to identify areas for improvement.

Stakeholder collaboration: The library will collaborate with key stakeholders, including local organizations, schools, businesses, and town leaders, to build partnerships that enhance the impact of library services on the community.

Technology and innovation: The strategic planning process will explore opportunities to leverage emerging technologies to enhance library services, improve accessibility, and provide new and innovative ways for patrons to engage with the library.

Facility planning: Assess the physical space, including 1 Fletcher St., of the library to ensure it meets the needs of the community, is accessible to all, and provides a welcoming and inclusive environment.

Service expansion: Identify opportunities to expand and improve library programs and services, including literacy initiatives, educational programs, and cultural offerings.

Kennebunk Free Library invites all community members to participate actively in the strategic planning process. Updates and information on how to get involved will be available at kennebunklibrary.org and on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information, call 207-985-2173.

AWS announces dog training opportunities

January is National Train Your Dog Month and the Animal Welfare Society’s certified professional dog trainers will help the local community of dogs and dog-loving families. The society’s programs and classes help socialize puppies in Puppy Kindergarten, teach manners in Basic Training and consult individually in a one-on-one lesson.

All training programs and classes take place in the Animal Welfare Society’s training classroom at 46 Holland Road in West Kennebunk. Parking is available on-site.

According to the Animal Welfare Society, the benefits of working with a certified dog trainer include:

• Science based techniques: Certified dog trainers understand the principles of how dogs learn and can utilize methods based on evidence.

• Customized programs: Every dog has individual needs and personalities that can benefit from a tailored training plan.

• Problem solving recommendations: If a training plan just isn’t working, a certified trainer can help figure out why and what the next steps should be.

• Supportive environment: Trainers with experience are empathetic and understand that training should not be a source of stress for the dog or the owner.

Dog owners are encouraged to start the New Year off by enrolling in a training class.

Four-week Puppy Kindergarten group classes:

Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. or Sunday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m.

Six-week Basic Training group classes:

Thursday, Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m., or Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m.

New this month: Junior Dog Trainers (for children and their parents):

Saturday, Jan. 13 at 11:10 a.m.

For more information about the classes or the intermediate classes that are offered, or to enroll, visit animalwelfaresociety.org/canine-training/group-classes/.

Legion Post announces meeting schedule

The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport is held on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcome to attend.

Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. Future meeting dates:

Feb. 1, March 7, April 4, May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

For more information, call 967-2400.

