CAPE ELIZABETH — Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth celebrated the winter solstice with an event titled, “Therapeutic Horticulture for the Winter Solstice.” It provided an opportunity for participants to connect with nature.

The Dec. 21 event was led by registered horticultural therapists Laura Simonds-Rumpf and Colleen E. Griffin and focused on the healing power of plants and their ability to foster well-being, mental health, and community bonds.

In a recent interview with Simonds-Rumpf and Griffin, the duo leading the transformative practice of therapeutic horticulture discussed the broader impact of horticultural therapy/therapeutic horticulture (HT/TH) on well-being.

“While living overseas with the Foreign Service for many years, I connected to people of all backgrounds through gardening and the exchange of plants,” Simonds-Rumpf, a horticultural therapist, said. “I came to understand that biophilia is universal and that gardening has the power to unite people of all cultures, religions, languages, abilities, etc. in non-judgmental, community-building way, that honors and celebrates our commonalities.”

Simonds-Rumpf said she knew then that she wanted to build on this idea of creating community and well-being through horticulture. “When I returned to the US in 2013,” she said. “I embarked on horticultural therapy studies through the Horticultural Therapy Institute. I began practicing as a professionally registered horticultural therapist in 2015.”

Griffin, driven by personal experience with her child’s brain injury, enrolled in the horticulture program at Southern Maine Community College, later becoming a certified horticultural therapist.

“My youngest child suffered a brain injury at the age of 14,” Griffin said. “I soon realized that western medicine only goes so far in the healing process. I heard of horticultural therapy and was very intrigued. So much so that I enrolled in the horticulture program at SMCC. During that time, I also completed the certificate program at the Horticultural Therapy Institute in Denver and began practicing HT professionally in 2018.”

Griffin said what she loves about horticulture therapy is its ability to reach people regardless of where they are in the healing process.

“Laura and I joined forces in 2021 after she moved back to Maine,” Griffin said. “We developed Cultivating Well-Being through therapeutic horticulture and have been working in southern Maine ever since.”

The winter solstice event, part of their Cultivating Well-Being program, aimed to connect individuals with nature during the dormant winter period.

“The winter solstice is a time to honor the ever-changing cycles of nature and life,” Simonds-Rumpf said. “Celebrating the solstice by using natural materials to create something beautiful allows a deep connection to the rhythms of the natural world in a personal and meaningful way.”

The solstice event incorporated hands-on activities like creating tabletop arrangements using evergreen clippings, winter berries, birch twigs, and foraged items. “Sensory stimulation is foundational in HT/TH” Simonds-Rumpf said. “This activity offered opportunity to experience different textures of the materials, notice subtle differences in color, and breathe in the scent of pine, fir, and cedar.”

Griffin emphasized the correlation between the winter solstice and horticultural therapy principles: “Mindful observation is a method we employ to encourage a sense of awe, guiding participants to observe details in nature.”

Griffin said the impact of therapeutic horticulture is evident in the story of a student who, after participating in sessions targeting anxiety and depression, overcame social anxiety. “At the end of the semester, we witnessed that this student not only participated in conversation and made eye contact but also lingered after class to engage with others,” Griffin said. “We assess the abilities, challenges, goals, and objectives of each participant, tailoring sessions to meet these goals, modifying and adapting for success.”

Simonds-Rumpf highlighted the inclusive nature of their program: “Engaging in communal activity that includes all abilities results in a healthy, supportive community. Creatively working alongside one another, wherever their ability is at that moment, provides a sense of inclusion, self-esteem, and self-confidence while potentially teaching new skills or interests.” She said the camaraderie that results mitigates feelings of isolation and loneliness, as it empowers an individual to participate in their community, according to their abilities.

“A well-designed horticultural therapy (HT) program can provide the community with tools for physical, cognitive, psycho-social, emotional, and spiritual wellness,” Simonds-Rumpf said.

They encourage individuals to engage with therapeutic horticulture beyond events. Griffin and Simonds Rumpf suggested a “Winter Solstice Challenge” involving observing phenological changes and fostering a relationship with plants. Phenology, or the timing of the annual cycles of plants and animals, is extremely sensitive to changes in climate. The activity is designed for engagement with nature and to develop a relationship with the chosen plant.

“Even though we encourage participants to go outside for observation, this can be accomplished inside using houseplants or newly-sown seeds,” Griffin said. “The observer controls the enhancement of their well-being.”

The challenge can be conducted over the course of a month, throughout a season, or even a full year to record the life cycle of a plant. Observations can be recorded daily, weekly, monthly, or seasonally, through photography, sketching, or journaling, for example.

“The intention is to produce moments of awe that occupy our minds in a positive way,” Simonds-Rumpf said. “Research has shown that participation in similar exercises reduced stress, improved mood, and generated feelings of generosity and kindness toward others. Humans are a part of nature, and using nature as a metaphor helps us understand how challenging periods can become opportunities for growth.”

They explained that the winter season (in the northern hemisphere) is a time of dormancy, cold, and darker days. It is a time plants consolidate and conserve their energy.

“Some seeds must go through a freeze-thaw period, stratification, which will enable them to germinate and sprout in the spring,” Simonds-Rumpf said. “Humans are a part of nature and, using nature as a metaphor, it can help us understand how darker and more challenging periods can become opportunities for growth. As in nature, this quiet though transformational period enables us to be ready for new potential and growth in the spring. The horticultural therapist facilitates plant-related activities that engage the participant in active manifestation of this metaphor, resulting in a sense of overall well-being through connection to the natural world and to community.”

For more information, visit www.lsrhorticulturaltherapy.com/.

