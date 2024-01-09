SACO — Maine Water and its employees provide support for the hungry and children in need in the communities the company serves across the state of Maine. The support comes in the form of food pantry donations and warm winter coats for children.

Maine Water’s Coats for Kids program is an employee funded program to purchase brand new coats for kids who otherwise may go cold this winter, according to a company press release. This year, employees contributed toward the purchase of 125 new winter jackets. This is the company’s 10th year of the program. The coats were distributed to the following organizations:

• Hartland Children’s Holiday Fund

• Bucksport Community Concerns

• Union Elementary and Middle School

• Millinocket Schools

• Warren Community School

• Skowhegan Schools

• Owls Head Community School

• Thomaston Community School

Maine Water employees stretch the donated funds by shopping off-season and at clearance sales. Shopping for 2024 will begin in just a few weeks. About 1,100 coats have been donated 1,100 since 2013.

The company also donated over $8,050 to 20 food pantries in Maine Water service communities as well as donating $750 in donations to community projects such as Heart of Biddeford, Saco Main Street and Main Street Skowhegan.

In 2023, the company also funded $7,500 in scholarships for graduating high school seniors in the communities served by Maine Water.

“Maine Water and its employees are dedicated to be being a force for good in the communities that we are privileged to serve,” said Maine Water President Mark Vannoy. “Every day, our 80 passionate and dedicated water professionals, who live and work in communities across Maine, show their commitment to serve their neighbors.”

Charitable donations are funded by the company and its employee, and not paid for by customers.

