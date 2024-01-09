U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers who personally urged the Israeli prime minister to change strategy in the war against Hamas to minimize civilian casualties, King said Tuesday.

During a virtual news conference with Maine media, King said he returned Sunday from a four-day trip to Israel and the Middle East and had a lengthy face-to-face meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I believe the prime minister was listening,” King said. “The point we did make to Netanyahu is the way Israel was conducting the war, particularly the amount of civilian casualties, is absolutely to the detriment of Israel’s long-term interest.”

Joining King on the trip were Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Democratic Senators Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Mark Kelly of Arizona, Jon Ossoff of Georgia and Mark Warner of Virginia.

King said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who coincidentally was also visiting Israel a day or two after the congressional delegation, carried a similar message to Netanyahu, for Israel to minimize civilian casualties in its efforts to combat Hamas, a terrorist organization.

The Israeli government on Monday said it was changing war strategies against Hamas, and according to the New York Times, shifting away from a “large-scale ground and air campaign in the Gaza strip to a more targeted phase.”

Advertisement

The transition to a more limited war is expected to be completed by the end of January, according to the New York Times.

Israel faces intense global pressure for a ceasefire as the Palestinian civilian death toll rises.

King said the lawmakers did not call for a ceasefire, because that may give Hamas time to “re-arm and re-equip,” but rather urged for a change in strategy to reduce civilian deaths.

He said it’s hard to know what went into Netanyahu deciding to shift tactics, but he said he “suspects” the congressional delegation had an impact.

“I think it had a significant impact because you had a bipartisan delegation essentially from the center of the senate saying ‘You have to change your ways,'” King said.

King said months ago he planned to visit the region after the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas that resulted in thousands of civilian deaths.

Advertisement

In the months since that attack, Israel has carried out a devastating counterattack it says is necessary to remove Hamas from Gaza. Thousands of Palestinians have been killed, according to Palestinian officials, and the rising death toll among civilians has fueled intense criticism of Israel and of the United States for not withholding support for the war.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, was part of a bipartisan delegation to Israel in October, before the launch of ground offensive.

King’s delegation also met with Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia and Israeli Defense Minister Yoay Gallant.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: