The plot thickens.

The Tennessee Titans fired Mike Vrabel.

As it pertains to the Patriots, that’s a game-changer. One of New England’s favorite sons, who was just inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, is available and according to one recent report would be interested in returning to New England.

While there hasn’t been any news yet regarding Bill Belichick, stay tuned. This alters the dynamics and could push the narrative as it pertains to keeping or parting with their legendary head coach.

Should Robert Kraft move on from Belichick, which is expected, it makes sense that the Patriots owner would want to hire someone he knows and trusts.

Both Jerod Mayo and Mike Vrabel fit that profile. The difference is Vrabel has experience as a head coach, and has enjoyed some success in that role. Mayo, the Patriots linebackers coach, hasn’t run a team or been given the defensive coordinator title – even if that’s what he does.

Vrabel makes sense to succeed Belichick, should it come to that, on so many levels.

During his recent Hall of Fame induction ceremony, he spoke at length about what it meant to be a part of the Patriots as a player, and how he’s tried to pay that forward.

“I don’t want anybody to (take it lightly) when they go away from here because any time that you’re associated with a Hall of Fame with an organization that has the trophies that this one has behind it, I don’t think you take it very lightly,” Vrabel said at the ceremony. “And again, I just remind everybody, don’t take what you have for granted, especially what we had here.

“I showed up and all I wanted to do was start for this team, wanted to start and I want to show Tedy Bruschi and Willie McGinest, Brian Cox and Roman Phifer and all these guys that I belong,” said Vrabel, adding how special of a team it became. “I’m just so appreciative of everybody, that we held each other accountable because there was trust. There was an understanding, there was a respect that you could say things that needed to be said to each other. And every day that’s what I’m trying to recreate.

“Wherever I coach and now it’s in Tennessee, obviously. But I’m trying to recreate what we had in that locker room. And I don’t know if we’ll get it, but we’re going to try every day. I’m going to try because nothing was more important than the team. Not your feelings. Not your stats, not your paycheck. Not what you’ve done in the past. Nothing was more important than football team.”

That type of sentiment plays well with Kraft, who entertained Vrabel in his luxury box when the former Patriot was in town for the Hall ceremony in October.

Vrabel has gotten the most out of some less-talented Titans teams. Without the benefit of a star quarterback, he amassed a 54-45 record in six seasons with the Titans. He won two playoff games and took the team to an AFC Championship Game following the 2019 season.

He also fared well in the few matchups against the Patriots. Tom Brady’s final game with the Patriots was against Vrabel’s Titans in the 2019 wild-card round of the playoffs. Vrabel’s team beat the Patriots that day.

Vrabel is now one of the top candidates on the market and will be in demand.

Vrabel, part of three championship teams with the Patriots, is a defensive-minded coach, much like Belichick. The feeling here is that the Patriots need to get with the times in terms of their offense.

While an offensive-minded head coach would be preferred should Kraft move on from Belichick, Vrabel checks so many other boxes. The key would be Vrabel’s plan for how to resurrect the offensive side of the ball.

At the moment, there are plenty of balls in the air when it comes to the Patriots. There needs to be some sort of resolution with Belichick before anything else can be entertained.

With Vrabel now essentially a free agent, without a trade necessary to bring him aboard, he stands as an attractive alternative to Belichick, someone who would generate some buzz in the event his former coach also gets axed.

The situation is fluid, but this one has some legs.

