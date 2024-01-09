Sydney Jones had 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Bowdoin women’s basketball team won its 10th straight, 56-39 over the University of Southern Maine at Bwdoin on Tuesday night.

Megan Tan chipped in with 11 points for Bowdoin (13-1).

Vanessa Vaughn had 14 points for Southern Maine (6-8), which had its two-game winning streak snapped.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 72, WENTWORTH 54: Jordyn Franzen had 12 of her 19 points in the second quarter as the Nor’easters (9-5, 4-2) pulled way to top the Leopards (2-7, 0-5) at Boston.

Faye Veilleux had 15 points, Juilana Tracey 14 and Kaylee Beyer 10 for UNE, and Franzen added 10 rebounds.

Maddy Foster had 16 points for Wentworth.

UCONN: Paige Bueckers suggested she may return for another season if it means getting to play again with now-injured teammates, including Azzi Fudd and Aubrey Griffin.

Bueckers, the national player of the year as a freshman who missed much of the past two seasons with her own knee injuries, is expected to be a top pick in the WNBA draft should she choose not to return to school.

“It’s not about teams in the draft, who’s got what pick,” Bueckers said. “It’s all about me loving playing here, me loving my teammates and wanting to get more experiences and more time with them and more time in the program.”

Bueckers was responding to a question from The Associated Press about whether the ability to accomplish something with Fudd and Griffin could be a factor in her decision to stay in school or enter the draft.

“That’s, I think, the deciding factor,” she said. “Me just wanting to be here longer.”

Fudd, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in November, already has said she will be back next season. Griffin, a graduate student who suffered a knee injury in a win over Creighton last week, also has another year of eligibility remaining, should she wish to use it, Coach Geno Auriemma confirmed.

Griffin was undergoing more tests on her left knee, but Auriemma said he is not expecting good news.

UConn also lost expected starter Jana El Alfy to a preseason Achilles tendon injury, post player Ayanna Patterson to knee surgery last month and guard Caroline Ducharme to a concussion and neck issues. It’s not clear when or if Ducharme will return.

Auriemma said that because of those injuries, Bueckers has had to adjust her role and become a more vocal leader for the young Huskies, who are starting two freshmen.

“She’s probably one more college year away from really, really getting it,” he joked, pausing to give the television cameras a huge smile.

Bueckers has two more seasons of eligibility remaining after this one because of the coronavirus pandemic and the medical redshirt she took last season after suffering her second knee injury at UConn.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UMAINE-PRESQUE ISLE 83, BATES 69: The Owls (5-7) opened the second half with a 11-2 run and downed the Bobcats (2-11) at Presque Isle.

Dany Harris and Doug McCalla had 19 points apiece for UMaine-Presque Isle, and Saquan Carswell tossed in 13.

Reserve Stephen Ward had 18 points and 14 rebounds for Bates, and Elliott Cravitz added 14 points.

ILLINOIS: Star player Terrence Shannon Jr. sought a temporary restraining order against the university in an effort to be reinstated after being suspended following a rape charge stemming from an alleged incident that happened when the football team played at Kansas in September.

Attorneys Mark P. Sutter, Rob Lang, Steve Beckett and Mark Goldenberg filed the order in the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court in Champaign, saying the university rushed to judgment and did not follow its protocols.

Illinois associate chancellor Robin Kaler said the school will review the lawsuit and defend its disciplinary methods.

FOOTBALL

ALABAMA: Running back Jase McClellan is entering the NFL draft, leaving the Crimson Tide without their two leading rushers going into next season.

McClellan announced his decision on social media. No. 2 rusher Roydell Williams had already entered the transfer portal.

McClellan had the most productive of his four seasons with Alabama in 2023, rushing for a team-best 890 yards and eight touchdowns.

