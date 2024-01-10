As Linus Ullmark was being helped to the dressing room after suffering an injury during Boston’s 4-3 loss to the Coyotes in Arizona on Tuesday, two conversations were likely taking place.

Somebody was deciding what goalie to call up from Providence.

Somebody else was figuring out air travel to get that goalie to Las Vegas, where the Bruins face the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Unless Ullmark’s injury was less serious than it looked as he skated off the ice, Boston is certain to summon a goalie from the AHL. Even if Ullmark’s injury won’t cost him time they’d likely call up somebody to be safe.

If Ullmark does miss time, Jeremy Swayman will likely see his workload increase, but he can’t play every game.

Since the start of 2022-23, the Bruins have played just one game without either Ullmark or Swayman between the pipes. Keith Kinkaid allowed one goal in a 3-1 win over Buffalo on Nov. 12, 2022. Boston traded him to the Avalanche in February.

Boston’s options are either Brandon Bussi or Michael DiPietro, who have both been solid in Providence.

Bussi, 25, is in his third season in the Bruins’ organization but hasn’t played an NHL game yet. The 6-foot-4 netminder was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan. His numbers this year in Providence aren’t as good as they were last year, but are still solid. He’s 10-6-3 with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.

DiPietro actually has NHL experience, although it might not work in his favor. The 24-year-old played one game for Vancouver in each of the 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. He allowed seven goals in his first career start and surrendered one goal in eight minutes in his second game in relief the following year. He allowed just three in his third game, a 3-1 loss to the Blues.

DiPietro is 9-5-0 for Providence this year with a 2.63 GAA and a .912 save percentage.

BLACKHAWKS: Center Connor Bedard is expected to miss six to eight weeks after he had surgery to repair his fractured jaw, meaning the 18-year-old rookie will miss the Feb. 3 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto.

Bedard got hurt when he was leveled by New Jersey defenseman Brendan Smith midway through the first period of Friday night’s 4-2 loss to the Devils. The No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft was hit after he carried the puck into the Blackhawks’ offensive zone.

Bedard has a team-high 15 goals and 18 assists in 39 games.

COREY PERRY met with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman this week and remains eligible to sign with any team, according to a person with knowledge of the meeting.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the private meeting did not have anything to do with Perry’s eligibility.

Perry requested the meeting, roughly six weeks after the Chicago Blackhawks terminated his contract, citing inappropriate conduct. He was never banned or unable to sign with any of the league’s other 31 teams since becoming a free agent.

Chicago put Perry on unconditional waivers and then terminated his $4 million deal for this season, saying he acted in violation of his Standard Player Contract and club policies “intended to promote professional and safe work environments.”

