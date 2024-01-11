Joe Dotterweich of Arundel gets an up-close view of the ocean’s power Wednesday afternoon, post-storm, at Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth. Heavy rain and winds Tuesday night into Wednesday morning caused flooding and road closures throughout the area. In South Portland, dunes and vegetation on parts of Willard Beach were washed away, according to the city. Route 1 through the Scarborough Marsh was flooded, as were parts of Black Point and Pine Point roads. Higgins Beach was hit the hardest and will need repair, according to Scarborough Town Manager Tom Hall. Flooding closed parts of Shore and Sawyer roads in Cape Elizabeth. Municipal officials were still assessing damages at The Southern Forecaster’s deadline. Contributed / Photo by Clarke Canfield