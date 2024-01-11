A look at some significant numbers from Bill Belichick’s coaching career:

1 – Belichick is the only head coach in NFL history with seven seasons of 13-plus wins. George Seifert is next with three.

8 – Super Bowl wins. It includes two as an assistant with the New York Giants (1986, 1990) and six with the New England Patriots (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, 2018). He is the only head coach in NFL history with six Super Bowl victories.

12 – Conference titles, including three as an assistant

13 – Seasons with 12 regular season wins, an NFL record

17 – Division titles. It is the most by a head coach in NFL history. Belichick also owns the NFL record with 17 seasons of 11 wins in the regular season.

Advertisement

19 – Number of postseason berths as a head coach. It is tied with Hall of Famer Don Shula for the most all-time

24 – Seasons as Patriots coach

24 – Division titles as an assistant and head coach

29 – Seasons as an NFL head coach

31 – Playoff victories

49 – Number of consecutive years Belichick has been a coach in some capacity in the NFL, a record

302 – Regular-season wins. He is the third NFL coach in NFL history with 300 victories, joining Hall of Famers Shula (328) and George Halas (318)

333 – Total victories (regular season and playoffs combined). It is second only to Shula (347). Belichick is second with 266 regular-season wins with one team, trailing only Halas (318)

Related Headlines Patriots parting ways with Bill Belichick, who coached team to 6 Super Bowl wins

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous