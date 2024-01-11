Town is Age Friendly Community

Buxton has been formally accepted into Maine’s network of AARP Age Friendly Communities.

“Buxton will be a strong addition to the network. We have been inspired by their approach of 100% inclusive community participation,” Patricia Oh and Karen Campbell of the University of Maine’s Center on Aging in Augusta said in a statement released by Ellen DeCotiis, a founder of the Aging in Buxton group.

AARP’s network helps communities to become more livable and age friendly by improving the safety of streets, housing conditions, transportation and access to needed services.

“Buxton is now providing monthly USDA food boxes and fresh produce, driving people to medical appointments, cleaning yards and snow and connecting people to county resources,” according to the press release.

The official recognition gives Buxton more access to resources from the national association, like grants and research.

Aging in Buxton will host a mix-and-mingle event from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 27 at Saco River Theater, 29 Salmon Falls Road. For more information, call 579-0854.

Blood drive Jan. 22

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 22 at Town Hall from noon. The organization is “experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the nation faces the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years,” according to its website.

Make an appointment by going to redcrossblood.org.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Jan. 9, 1974, that Ethel Black of South Buxton was to present an instruction program about textile crafts when the West Gorham Extension met.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: