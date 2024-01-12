Bernier, Marilyn 82, of Scarborough, Jan. 10. Visitation, Jan. 15, 9-10:30 a.m., Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland. Mass of Christian burial, 11 a.m., St. Pius X Church, Portland..
