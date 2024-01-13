Saturday, Jan. 13
Boys’ Basketball
• Wells 75, Traip Academy 44
• Belfast at Medomak Valley, 6 p.m.
• Bucksport at Caribou, 4:30 p.m.
• Cape Elizabeth at Yarmouth, 3 p.m.
• Dexter at Mattanawcook Academy, 2:30 p.m.
• George Stevens at Woodland, 1:30 p.m.
• Hermon at Presque Isle, 4:30 p.m.
• Hodgdon at East Grand, noon
• North Haven at Richmond, 2 p.m.
• Old Orchard Beach at St. Dominic, 3 p.m.
• Poland at Lake Region, 5 p.m.
• Spruce Mountain at Dirigo, 6:30 p.m.
• Valley at Piscataquis, 1 p.m.
• Washington Academy at John Bapst, 6:30 p.m.
• Winthrop at Mountain Valley, 5:30 p.m.
• Wiscasset at Forest Hills, 2:30 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Biddeford 35, Wells 32
• Southern Aroostook 62, Fort Kent 47
• Waynflete 45, Kents Hill 23
• Foxcroft Academy at Caribou, 1:30 p.m.
• Hermon at Presque Isle, 3 p.m.
• Hodgdon at East Grand, 1:30 p.m.
• North Haven at Richmond, 12:30 p.m.
• Old Orchard Beach at St. Dominic, 1:30 p.m.
• Sacopee Valley at Poland, 1:30 p.m.
• Valley at Piscataquis, 11 a.m.
• Washington Academy at John Bapst, 8 p.m.
• Wiscasset at Forest Hills, 1 p.m.
• Yarmouth at Cape Elizabeth, 3 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Bangor/Narraguagus at Falmouth (Family Ice Center), 3:50 p.m.
• Brunswick/Freeport at York (Dover Arena), 6 p.m.
• Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills at Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (Dover Arena), 11:30 a.m.
• Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow at Messalonskee (Alfond Rink), 6:30 p.m.
• Hampden/Nokomis at Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 5 p.m.
• Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin at Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan (Penobscot Ice Arena), 12:40 p.m.
• Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland at Gorham (USM Ice Arena), 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde at Cheverus/Yarmouth (Travis Roy Arena), 5:20 p.m.
• Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete at Greely (Family Ice Center), 7:50 p.m.
• Thornton Academy at Lewiston (Colisee), 5:30 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk at Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak (Watson Arena), 6:30 p.m.
• Cheverus/Windham at Yarmouth/Freeport (Travis Roy Arena), 7:30 p.m.
• Lewiston/Oak Hill at York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble (Rochester Ice Arena), noon
• St. Dominic at Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Lawrence/Messalonskee/Maranacook/Erskine/Mt. Blue (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 7:10 p.m.
Indoor Track
• SMAA: Marshwood, Portland, Westbrook, Windham, at USM, 9 a.m.
• SMAA: Bonny Eagle, Cheverus, Gorham, Massabesic, at USM, noon
• SMAA: Deering, Falmouth, Noble, Thornton Academy, at USM, 3 p.m.
• SMAA: Biddeford, Kennebunk, Sanford, Scarborough, South Portland, at USM, 6 p.m.
Swimming
• Kennebunk at Yarmouth (Greely High), 10:30 a.m.
Wrestling
• Bob Walker Duels, at Kennebunk High, 9 a.m.
• Deering, Dirigo, Edward Little, Gardiner, Windham, Monmouth/Richmond/Lisbon/Oak Hill at Cheverus, 9:30 a.m.
• Erskine Academy, Fort Kent, Foxcroft Academy, Winslow at Belfast, 9 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 15
Boys’ Basketball
• Bonny Eagle at Westbrook, 2 p.m.
• Brewer at Cony, 1 p.m.
• Camden Hills at Messalonskee, 4 p.m.
• Central Aroostook at Katahdin, 4:30 p.m.
• Deering at Cheverus, 1:30 p.m.
• East Grand at Easton, 1:30 p.m.
• Fryeburg Academy at Cape Elizabeth, 3 p.m.
• Hampden Academy at Bangor, noon
• Kennebunk at Biddeford, 1 p.m.
• Lewiston at Sanford, 7 p.m.
• Maranacook at Hall-Dale, 6:30 p.m.
• Marshwood at Noble, 4 p.m.
• Massabesic at Greely, 7 p.m.
• MCI at Erskine Academy, 1 p.m.
• Morse at Medomak Valley, 6 p.m.
• Mt. View at Belfast, 6 p.m.
• Oceanside at Spruce Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
• Pine Tree Academy at Vinalhaven, 6 p.m.
• Presque Isle at Bucksport, 1:30 p.m.
• Scarborough at South Portland, 1 p.m.
• Schenck at Greenville, 1:30 p.m.
• Skowhegan at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.
• Telstar/Gould at Waterville, 1 p.m.
• Thornton Academy at Portland, 7 p.m.
• Traip Academy at York, 1:30 p.m.
• Van Buren at Hodgdon, 6 p.m.
• Waynflete at St. Dominic, 4 p.m.
• Windham at Gorham, 5 p.m.
• Winthrop at Old Orchard Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Bangor at Hampden Academy, 1:30 p.m.
• Biddeford at Yarmouth, 2 p.m.
• Bonny Eagle at Gorham, 11:30 a.m.
• Brunswick at Gardiner, 6:30 p.m.
• Central Aroostook at Katahdin, 6 p.m.
• Central at Mattanawcook Academy, 5:30 p.m.
• Cony at Brewer, 2 p.m.
• Deer Isle-Stonington at Shead, 2:30 p.m.
• Dexter at Stearns, 7 p.m.
• Dirigo at Kents Hill, 4 p.m.
• East Grand at Easton, noon
• Erskine Academy at MCI, 5 p.m.
• Foxcroft Academy at Ellsworth, 4:30 p.m.
• Fryeburg Academy at Cape Elizabeth, 4:30 p.m.
• Greely at Cheverus, 10:30 a.m.
• Hall-Dale at Spruce Mountain, 2 p.m.
• Houlton at Hermon, 1:30 p.m.
• Islesboro at North Haven, 11:30 a.m.
• Kennebunk at Wells, 6 p.m.
• Lee Academy at Shead, 5:30 p.m.
• Lewiston at Massabesic, 7 p.m.
• Madawaska at Easton, noon
• Maranacook at Mt. Blue, 6:30 p.m.
• Medomak Valley at Morse, 6 p.m.
• Messalonskee at Camden Hills, 12:30 p.m.
• Mt. View at Belfast, 4:30 p.m.
• Noble at Marshwood, 11:30 a.m.
• Portland at Edward Little, 1 p.m.
• Schenck at Greenville, noon
• Searsport at Bucksport, 3 p.m.
• Skowhegan at Lawrence, 5 p.m.
• South Portland at Scarborough, 11:30 a.m.
• Sumner at Jonesport-Beals, 6:30 p.m.
• Washburn at Southern Aroostook, 12:30 p.m.
• Washington Academy at Presque Isle, 1:30 p.m.
• Waterville at Telstar, 1 p.m.
• Waynflete at St. Dominic, 2:30 p.m.
• Westbrook at Deering, 5:30 p.m.
• Woodland at George Stevens, 1 p.m.
• York at Traip Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan at Messalonskee (Alfond Rink), noon
• Edward Little at Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard (Biddeford Ice Arena), 7 p.m.
• Falmouth at Lewiston (Colisee), 4:10 p.m.
• Greely at Kennebunk/Wells (Alfond Forum), 3:30 p.m.
• Old Town/Orono at Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 7:10 p.m.
• Presque Isle at John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/Deer Isle-Stonington (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at Falmouth/Scarborough (Family Ice Center), 2:30 p.m.
• Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook at Yarmouth/Freeport (Travis Roy Arena), 11 a.m.
• Lewiston/Oak Hill at Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (Family Ice Center), 12:40 p.m.
Wrestling
• Belfast, Lincoln Academy, Boothbay/Wiscasset at Mt. Ararat (Bowdoin College), 7 p.m.
• Bonny Eagle at Westbrook (Westbrook Community Center), 4 p.m.
• Brewer/Hampden at Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston), 7 p.m.
• Ellsworth at Morse (Bath Area Family YMCA), 7 p.m.
• Erskine Academy, Gardiner at Lewiston (YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston), 3:30 p.m.
• Falmouth at Thornton Academy (UNE), 4 p.m.
• George Stevens, John Bapst/Hermon at Waterville/Winslow, 6:30 p.m.
• Gorham at South Portland (South Portland Community Center), 4 p.m.
• Greely at Scarborough (Cape Elizabeth High), 7 p.m.
• Kennebunk, Deering/Portland at Cape Elizabeth, 4 p.m.
• Messalonskee at Camden Hills (Penobscot Bay YMCA), 6:30 p.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.