Saturday, Jan. 13

Boys’ Basketball

• Wells 75, Traip Academy 44

• Belfast at Medomak Valley, 6 p.m.

• Bucksport at Caribou, 4:30 p.m.

• Cape Elizabeth at Yarmouth, 3 p.m.

• Dexter at Mattanawcook Academy, 2:30 p.m.

• George Stevens at Woodland, 1:30 p.m.

• Hermon at Presque Isle, 4:30 p.m.

• Hodgdon at East Grand, noon

• North Haven at Richmond, 2 p.m.

• Old Orchard Beach at St. Dominic, 3 p.m.

• Poland at Lake Region, 5 p.m.

• Spruce Mountain at Dirigo, 6:30 p.m.

• Valley at Piscataquis, 1 p.m.

• Washington Academy at John Bapst, 6:30 p.m.

• Winthrop at Mountain Valley, 5:30 p.m.

• Wiscasset at Forest Hills, 2:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Biddeford 35, Wells 32

• Southern Aroostook 62, Fort Kent 47

• Waynflete 45, Kents Hill 23

• Foxcroft Academy at Caribou, 1:30 p.m.

• Hermon at Presque Isle, 3 p.m.

• Hodgdon at East Grand, 1:30 p.m.

• North Haven at Richmond, 12:30 p.m.

• Old Orchard Beach at St. Dominic, 1:30 p.m.

• Sacopee Valley at Poland, 1:30 p.m.

• Valley at Piscataquis, 11 a.m.

• Washington Academy at John Bapst, 8 p.m.

• Wiscasset at Forest Hills, 1 p.m.

• Yarmouth at Cape Elizabeth, 3 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Bangor/Narraguagus at Falmouth (Family Ice Center), 3:50 p.m.

• Brunswick/Freeport at York (Dover Arena), 6 p.m.

• Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills at Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (Dover Arena), 11:30 a.m.

• Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow at Messalonskee (Alfond Rink), 6:30 p.m.

• Hampden/Nokomis at Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 5 p.m.

• Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin at Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan (Penobscot Ice Arena), 12:40 p.m.

• Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland at Gorham (USM Ice Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde at Cheverus/Yarmouth (Travis Roy Arena), 5:20 p.m.

• Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete at Greely (Family Ice Center), 7:50 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at Lewiston (Colisee), 5:30 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk at Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak (Watson Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Cheverus/Windham at Yarmouth/Freeport (Travis Roy Arena), 7:30 p.m.

• Lewiston/Oak Hill at York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble (Rochester Ice Arena), noon

• St. Dominic at Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Lawrence/Messalonskee/Maranacook/Erskine/Mt. Blue (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 7:10 p.m.

Indoor Track

• SMAA: Marshwood, Portland, Westbrook, Windham, at USM, 9 a.m.

• SMAA: Bonny Eagle, Cheverus, Gorham, Massabesic, at USM, noon

• SMAA: Deering, Falmouth, Noble, Thornton Academy, at USM, 3 p.m.

• SMAA: Biddeford, Kennebunk, Sanford, Scarborough, South Portland, at USM, 6 p.m.

Swimming

• Kennebunk at Yarmouth (Greely High), 10:30 a.m.

Wrestling

• Bob Walker Duels, at Kennebunk High, 9 a.m.

• Deering, Dirigo, Edward Little, Gardiner, Windham, Monmouth/Richmond/Lisbon/Oak Hill at Cheverus, 9:30 a.m.

• Erskine Academy, Fort Kent, Foxcroft Academy, Winslow at Belfast, 9 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 15

Boys’ Basketball

• Bonny Eagle at Westbrook, 2 p.m.

• Brewer at Cony, 1 p.m.

• Camden Hills at Messalonskee, 4 p.m.

• Central Aroostook at Katahdin, 4:30 p.m.

• Deering at Cheverus, 1:30 p.m.

• East Grand at Easton, 1:30 p.m.

• Fryeburg Academy at Cape Elizabeth, 3 p.m.

• Hampden Academy at Bangor, noon

• Kennebunk at Biddeford, 1 p.m.

• Lewiston at Sanford, 7 p.m.

• Maranacook at Hall-Dale, 6:30 p.m.

• Marshwood at Noble, 4 p.m.

• Massabesic at Greely, 7 p.m.

• MCI at Erskine Academy, 1 p.m.

• Morse at Medomak Valley, 6 p.m.

• Mt. View at Belfast, 6 p.m.

• Oceanside at Spruce Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

• Pine Tree Academy at Vinalhaven, 6 p.m.

• Presque Isle at Bucksport, 1:30 p.m.

• Scarborough at South Portland, 1 p.m.

• Schenck at Greenville, 1:30 p.m.

• Skowhegan at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.

• Telstar/Gould at Waterville, 1 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at Portland, 7 p.m.

• Traip Academy at York, 1:30 p.m.

• Van Buren at Hodgdon, 6 p.m.

• Waynflete at St. Dominic, 4 p.m.

• Windham at Gorham, 5 p.m.

• Winthrop at Old Orchard Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Bangor at Hampden Academy, 1:30 p.m.

• Biddeford at Yarmouth, 2 p.m.

• Bonny Eagle at Gorham, 11:30 a.m.

• Brunswick at Gardiner, 6:30 p.m.

• Central Aroostook at Katahdin, 6 p.m.

• Central at Mattanawcook Academy, 5:30 p.m.

• Cony at Brewer, 2 p.m.

• Deer Isle-Stonington at Shead, 2:30 p.m.

• Dexter at Stearns, 7 p.m.

• Dirigo at Kents Hill, 4 p.m.

• East Grand at Easton, noon

• Erskine Academy at MCI, 5 p.m.

• Foxcroft Academy at Ellsworth, 4:30 p.m.

• Fryeburg Academy at Cape Elizabeth, 4:30 p.m.

• Greely at Cheverus, 10:30 a.m.

• Hall-Dale at Spruce Mountain, 2 p.m.

• Houlton at Hermon, 1:30 p.m.

• Islesboro at North Haven, 11:30 a.m.

• Kennebunk at Wells, 6 p.m.

• Lee Academy at Shead, 5:30 p.m.

• Lewiston at Massabesic, 7 p.m.

• Madawaska at Easton, noon

• Maranacook at Mt. Blue, 6:30 p.m.

• Medomak Valley at Morse, 6 p.m.

• Messalonskee at Camden Hills, 12:30 p.m.

• Mt. View at Belfast, 4:30 p.m.

• Noble at Marshwood, 11:30 a.m.

• Portland at Edward Little, 1 p.m.

• Schenck at Greenville, noon

• Searsport at Bucksport, 3 p.m.

• Skowhegan at Lawrence, 5 p.m.

• South Portland at Scarborough, 11:30 a.m.

• Sumner at Jonesport-Beals, 6:30 p.m.

• Washburn at Southern Aroostook, 12:30 p.m.

• Washington Academy at Presque Isle, 1:30 p.m.

• Waterville at Telstar, 1 p.m.

• Waynflete at St. Dominic, 2:30 p.m.

• Westbrook at Deering, 5:30 p.m.

• Woodland at George Stevens, 1 p.m.

• York at Traip Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan at Messalonskee (Alfond Rink), noon

• Edward Little at Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard (Biddeford Ice Arena), 7 p.m.

• Falmouth at Lewiston (Colisee), 4:10 p.m.

• Greely at Kennebunk/Wells (Alfond Forum), 3:30 p.m.

• Old Town/Orono at Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 7:10 p.m.

• Presque Isle at John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/Deer Isle-Stonington (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at Falmouth/Scarborough (Family Ice Center), 2:30 p.m.

• Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook at Yarmouth/Freeport (Travis Roy Arena), 11 a.m.

• Lewiston/Oak Hill at Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (Family Ice Center), 12:40 p.m.

Wrestling

• Belfast, Lincoln Academy, Boothbay/Wiscasset at Mt. Ararat (Bowdoin College), 7 p.m.

• Bonny Eagle at Westbrook (Westbrook Community Center), 4 p.m.

• Brewer/Hampden at Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston), 7 p.m.

• Ellsworth at Morse (Bath Area Family YMCA), 7 p.m.

• Erskine Academy, Gardiner at Lewiston (YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston), 3:30 p.m.

• Falmouth at Thornton Academy (UNE), 4 p.m.

• George Stevens, John Bapst/Hermon at Waterville/Winslow, 6:30 p.m.

• Gorham at South Portland (South Portland Community Center), 4 p.m.

• Greely at Scarborough (Cape Elizabeth High), 7 p.m.

• Kennebunk, Deering/Portland at Cape Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

• Messalonskee at Camden Hills (Penobscot Bay YMCA), 6:30 p.m.

