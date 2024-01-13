What should I do if a man I consider to be a traitor is elected president of the United States?

Should I act in a way that satisfies my anger or in a way that is in the best interests of the country? Will my emotions carry me to a state of regret and hate, or will I discover a more satisfactory, useful path?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR David Scotton, M.D., lives in Cape Elizabeth.

Over the last 10 years I have become increasingly worried about the political environment in our country. The trend of thought is in a direction of loss of respect for our government, our politicians and our institutions. I do understand the importance of defending conflicting ideas through criticism and arguments about the issues. However, accusations that opponents are “stupid” or “mentally ill” are both personally insulting and almost never result in the peaceful resolution of disagreements.

Hating and/or devaluing a person with whom you politically disagree does not seem to me to be a logical reaction. Any opinion should not be thought to define the whole of who that person is. Strong emotions existing between disagreeing citizens means that both participants have a desire for the survival of our country. If this is so, shouldn’t we citizens work harder to find a way to solve differences? Coming together with the spirit of discussion, compromise and mutual respect? Our Constitution is designed to allow us to do this without governmental interference.

There are examples illustrating former President Trump’s errors of judgment. The job of president is extraordinarily difficult and it seems to me that mistakes are inevitable. I can overlook most perceived mistakes because I believe it is motivation that makes the real difference. During these times I do not know when to trust what I hear through the media; the forming of opinions is, therefore, difficult.

However, when the evidence is clear and irrefutable, it is important to label bad behavior for what it is. I do not understand how many of my fellow citizens fail to do this. When former President Trump called the Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, following the 2020 presidential election and asked that he “find” 11,000 votes, I believe he became a traitor to the United States.

Advertisement

His defenders can argue the Capitol insurrection, the phone call to Ukraine concerning President Biden’s son, and Trump’s denial of the election loss, but, none of us can or should deny that the Raffensperger call was the act of a traitor and one contrary to our Constitution.

Despite my opinion of the current leading Republican presidential candidate, he may win a fair presidential election in 2024. If that comes to pass, what should be my course of action?

Choices so far include an effort to remove Trump from the ballot through the 14th Amendment, Section 3; a plan to have the National Congress declare an alternative slate of electors; the threatening of the safety of Republican legislators; or for me to encourage my state to withdraw from the Union. None of these choices would result in a peaceful solution of my dissatisfaction and any of them would further divide us and alienate half of my fellow citizens.

What I would do is accept the results, respect and communicate with my fellow citizens who disagree with me and work hard to defend my opinions.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »