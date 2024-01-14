The 124th Christmas Bird Count (CBC), sponsored by the National Audubon Society, ran between Dec. 15 and Jan. 6, with plenty of highlights worth exploring.

The Waterville CBC on Dec. 17 produced a fine total of 60 species, well above average. There was plenty of open water, so waterfowl put on a good show with 10 species, including record highs for Canada geese (361) and buffleheads (28). The rarest were pairs of greater scaup and American wigeon. The eight common loons were also a record high.

Three barred owls were seen, along with a dozen red-bellied woodpeckers (all-time high) and a lingering northern flicker. Record-high counts were set for five species that once left the state to overwinter: Carolina wren (nine), eastern bluebird (19), American robins (180), white-throated sparrow (65) and savannah sparrow (6). The only northern finches were 21 purple finches and 13 pine siskins.

The Bunker Hill CBC, near Jefferson, yielded 62 species. Thirteen species of waterfowl were present, including 334 Canada geese (an all-time high), a northern pintail and all three of our diving ducks in the genus Aythya: 11 ring-necked ducks, 29 greater scaup and one lesser scaup.

Lingering birds including two turkey vultures, a red-shouldered hawk and a belted kingfisher. The only alcids were a pair of dovekies. A great find!

Six species of woodpeckers were found, including a lingering yellow-bellied sapsucker and seven northern flickers. Notable records for the songbirds included all-time high counts for golden-crowned kinglets (41), eastern bluebirds (151) and white-throated sparrows (70). A swamp sparrow, an eastern towhee and a red-winged blackbird would normally have migrated south.

The only birds of northern affinity were 21 purple finches and three red crossbills. The 638 American goldfinches were a new high count.

The Thomaston-Rockland CBC on Dec. 17 produced 79 species. Nineteen of those were waterfowl, including some unexpected species: one gadwall, two ring-necked ducks and a ruddy duck. Only one red-throated loon was found among the 103 common loons. Horned grebes outnumbered red-necked grebes, 31-4.

This count produced a long list of lingering birds that were induced to delay their southward migrations. These included two great blue herons, two turkey vultures, a belted kingfisher, a yellow-bellied sapsucker, an American kestrel, a Carolina wren, two northern mockingbirds, a pine warbler, a yellow-rumped warbler, two savannah sparrows, eight red-winged blackbirds and a Baltimore oriole. Climate change, anyone?

Birds of northern origin included a northern shrike, two red crossbills and three white-winged crossbills.

Continuing Downeast, the Blue Hill CBC on Dec. 17 produced a list of 65 species. Fifteen species of waterfowl were dominated by mallards (416) and American black ducks (417). Two northern pintails and a ring-necked duck were notable finds.

The common loon count of 56 was a new count record but red-throated loons were no-shows. The only grebes were three red-necked grebes. Lingering non-songbirds included two red-shouldered hawks, a belted kingfisher, and a northern flicker. One alcid was found along the shore: a common murre.

The count had some half-hardy, lingering songbirds but the most striking songbird pattern to me was the number of species with new high counts. These species were common raven, tufted titmouse, white-breasted nuthatch, brown creeper, winter wren, eastern bluebird, European starling and white-throated sparrow.

The Mount Desert Island CBC had 60 species on Dec. 15 including 13 species of waterfowl, all regularly occurring species. The most common were mallards, long-tailed ducks, and bufflehead. Common loons outnumbered red-throated loons, 111-2. Double-crested and great cormorants both appeared.

Lingering birds included a great blue heron, a northern harrier, a red-headed woodpecker (!), and a hermit thrush. Birds of northern affinity included eight bohemian waxwings, four purple finches, and a single white-winged crossbill.

Herb Wilson taught ornithology and other biology courses at Colby College. He welcomes reader comments and questions at whwilson@colby.edu

