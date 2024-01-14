BASKETBALL

DJ Steward scored 10 of his 23-points during a second-quarter surge, and the Maine Celtics held off a furious comeback bid by the Indiana Mad Ants for a 129-122 victory in a G League game Sunday afternoon at the Portland Expo.

Indiana cut a 24-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to four points with a minute to go, but a putback by Steward helped Maine close out the win and complete a weekend sweep of the Mad Ants.

Seven Celtics scored in double figures, including Drew Peterson with 21 points and Jordan Schakel with 20. JD Davison had 15 points, 10 assists and four blocked shots, and James Banks III grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds to go with 10 points.

NBA: The Detroit Pistons opened up some salary cap space by trading Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Livers to the Washington Wizards.

The Pistons also will send two future draft picks to Washington. The move gives Detroit in excess of $60 million in salary cap space for this coming summer.

HOCKEY

NHL: Rick Bowness of the Winnipeg Jets and Rick Tocchet of the Vancouver Canucks will join Boston’s Jim Montgomery and Peter Laviolette of the New York Rangers as the head coaches for the NHL All-Star Game.

The coaches of the teams with the highest points percentage in each of the four divisions through Saturday’s games will guide the four All-Star rosters for the Feb. 3 event in Toronto.

The Central Division-leading Jets (28-10-4) have the best points percentage in the NHL at .714. The Pacific Division-leading Canucks (29-11-3) are next at .709, ahead of the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins (.702, 25-8-9) and the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers (.667, 27‑13‑2).

It’ll be the second straight All-Star appearance for Montgomery. Bowness, who coached the original Maine Mariners, will make his All-Star head coaching debut.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Tommy Fleetwood benefited from two huge errors on the back nine by Rory McIlroy and produced his own strong finish to win the Dubai Invitational in United Arab Emirates.

McIlroy had already three-putted from 2 feet at No. 14 but still had a one-shot lead over Fleetwood when he pulled his drive into the water on the 18th.

McIlroy eventually missed his long par putt, and Fleetwood made a 16-foot birdie for a 67 and a 19-under 265 total, securing his first win since the Nedbank Golf Challenge in November 2022.

McIlroy (67) and Thriston Lawrence (64) tied for second.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: No. 5 Colorado (15-1, 5-0 Pac-12) rode a strong third quarter to a 71-59 victory over eighth-ranked Stanford (15-2, 4-1) in Boulder, Colorado, keeping Tara VanDerveer a win away from tying Mike Krzyzewski as the winningest coach in college basketball history.

The longtime Cardinal coach can match Krzyzewski’s all-time record of 1,202 wins Friday in a home game against Oregon.

• Hannah Hidalgo had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven steals, leading No. 18 Notre Dame (12-3, 3-2 ACC) to a 70-59 win over Miami (11-5, 1-4) in South Bend, Indiana.

Anna DeWolfe of Cumberland scored nine points for Notre Dame.

• Caitlin Clark had 30 points and 11 assists, and No. 3 Iowa took sole possession of the Big Ten Conference lead with an 84-57 win over No. 14 Indiana on Saturday night in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa (17-1, 6-0 Big Ten) extended its winning streak to 14 games while snapping the 13-game winning streak of the Hoosiers (14-2, 5-1), who led by Gorham’s Mackenzie Holmes with 16 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Alex Karaban tied a career high with 26 points and No. 4 UConn (15-2, 5-1 Big East) made its case to be considered the nation’s top team after the top three teams all lost over the past week, earning an 80-67 win over Georgetown (8-9, 1-5) in Hartford, Connecticut.

FOOTBALL: J.J. McCarthy, Michigan’s national-championship winning quarterback, is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

SOCCER

SPAIN: Vinícius Júnior scored a first-half hat trick as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 4-1 to win the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

ENGLAND: Aston Villa missed a chance to move level on points with Premier League leader Liverpool, playing to a 0-0 draw at Everton.

• Tottenham twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at Manchester United in the Premier League.

The result left Tottenham in fifth place and Manchester United in seventh.

SKIING

KILDE INJURY: Downhill racer Aleksander Aamodt Kilde dislocated his shoulder in a nasty crash Saturday into course-side safety fences off the final turn of the longest race on the World Cup circuit in Wengen, Switzerland.

Kilde posted a photograph Sunday on social media with his partner, Mikaela Shiffrin, at his bedside in a hospital in Bern, where he had surgery. The photo showed the 31-year-old Norwegian with cuts on his nose, lips and chin.

