Alabama-born visual artist and musician Lonnie Holley will perform Saturday in Portland for the first time, in an event presented by Space and Indigo Arts Alliance.
His sixth and most recent album, “Oh Me Oh My,” includes collaborations with Michael Stipe, Sharon Van Etten and Bon Iver. Music publications Pitchfork and Paste included it on their lists of best albums of 2023.
Holley is known for improvising music and lyrics and for having a passion for experimenting with layers of sound, which means no two shows are the same.
Holley’s visual art, including sculptures crafted from found materials, can be seen in museums all over the world, including The National Gallery and The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Holley will be backed in Portland by Afro-futurist collective Mourning [A] BLKstar.
Lonnie Holley & Mourning [A] Blkstar
8 p.m. Saturday. Space, 538 Congress St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. space538.org
Here’s the video for “Testing” from his album “Oh Me Oh My” released last year.
