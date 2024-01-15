YARMOUTH—The game was there for the taking, but the Yarmouth girls’ basketball team couldn’t quite complete a dramatic comeback Monday afternoon against the visiting Biddeford Tigers at Stroud Gymnasium.

The Tigers held an 11-8 lead after one quarter, then went up by a dozen in the second before the Clippers crept back to within 21-13 at the half.

Box score Biddeford 29 Yarmouth 28 B- 11 10 2 6- 29

Y- 8 5 8 7- 28 B- Crump 4-1-13, Langevin 2-0-4, H. Smith 1-2-4, Smyth 2-0-4, Lagasse 1-0-2, G. Smith 1-0-2 Y- King 6-0-12, Powers 2-1-5, Panozzo 1-2-4, Keaney 1-0-3, Sullivan 1-0-2, Tompkins 1-0-2 3-pointers:

B (4) Crump 4

Y (1) Keaney Turnovers:

B- 28

Y- 23 Free throws

B: 3-4

Y: 3-7

Biddeford only managed eight second half points, but it was just enough to hold on.

A layup from senior Regan Sullivan pulled Yarmouth within two, 23-21, heading for the final quarter and there, when senior Lauren Keaney hit a 3-pointer with 4:04 to play, the deficit was a single point, 27-26.

Junior Gabby Smith then gave the Tigers a little breathing room with a layup with 2:23 on the clock, but 16 seconds later, a jumper from senior Cate King drew the Clippers within one once more.

Yarmouth then missed three shots down the stretch before getting one final chance inside of the final second.

King got the ball and attempted a desperation bid for the win, but it came up short and Biddeford escaped with a 29-28 victory.

The Tigers improved to 7-5 on the year, dropping the Clippers to 6-6 in the process.

“It was really frustrating,” said Yarmouth coach Tom Panozzo. “When you miss easy ones, that’s going to haunt you.”

Unfamiliar foes

Biddeford, which went 0-18 in Class A South a year ago before moving to Class B South this winter, has been up-and-down this year, starting with four setbacks in five outings, but the Tigers hit their stride with three straight victories and after losing to Poland, beat Massabesic (51-13) before earning a key 35-32 win over Wells Saturday.

Yarmouth opened with a 52-44 setback at York, then downed host Kents Hill (61-21) and beat visiting Cape Elizabeth (50-26) before losing at home to Oceanside, 55-34, and at Freeport (36-34). The Clippers then rattled off three straight wins, beating Falmouth (49-38) at the holiday tournament in Portland, host Medomak Valley (42-37) and visiting Lake Region (47-45, in overtime). After falling at Wells (40-32) and at home to Gray-New Gloucester (47-37), Yarmouth rolled at Cape Elizabeth Saturday, 60-30.

The teams didn’t meet a year ago.

Monday, the first-ever countable meeting went to Biddeford.

But just by the skin of its teeth.

The game began with Biddeford senior Riley Langevin and King trading baskets, then the Tigers took the lead for good when Langevin banked home a runner with 4:47 left in the opening quarter.

After freshman Anna Smyth added a layup, King set up freshman Rory Tompkins for a layup to cut the deficit to 6-4.

After Smyth made another layup, King scored on a putback, but freshman Jordyn Crump began to heat up with a 3-pointer and while King made a layup, from senior Neena Panozzo, just before the horn, that only pulled Yarmouth within three, 11-8, after eight minutes.

Crump then helped Biddeford extend its lead in the second quarter.

Crump began the frame with a 3-pointer, then she set up senior Hannah Smith for a 16-8 lead.

After senior Aine Powers made a free throw for the Clippers, Crump made another 3, from the corner, then with 3:01 to go before halftime, Crump set up junior Ayla Lagasse for a layup and just like that, the Tigers had a 21-9 advantage, forcing Tom Panozzo to call timeout.

The Clippers amped up the defensive intensity, holding Biddeford scoreless the rest of the half, and a putback from King and a pair of Neena Panozzo free throws cut the deficit to 21-13 at the break.

Crump led all first half scorers with nine points, while King paced Yarmouth with eight points and eight rebounds.

The Clippers came out energized in the third period and got right back in the game.

After Powers made a layup after a steal, Neena Panozzo set up King for a short jumper, then Panozzo stole the ball and made a layup with 5:50 remaining in the third quarter to make it a two-point game, 21-19, forcing Biddeford coach Jeannine Paradis to call timeout.

“We’re still trying to develop different defenses,” said Tom Panozzo. “I didn’t want to apply one the whole game. We knew their weakness and we went into a 2-3 zone and it caused some havoc for them.”

Neither team scored amid a flurry of turnovers the next four minutes, as the Clippers would gain possession, then give it right back.

Then, with 1:09 on the clock, a pair of Hannah Smith free throws snapped the Tigers’ 9 minute, 52 second scoring drought and a 10-0 run by the home team, but with 23 seconds left, Sullivan’s layup pulled Yarmouth within 23-21 heading to the fourth quarter.

There, the Clippers did everything in their power to complete the comeback, but ultimately, they fell just short.

Crump began the final stanza with a pivotal 3-pointer, then she added a free throw.

Yarmouth then got a basket from Powers, who made a nice move and banked home a shot with her left hand.

Then, with 4:04 showing, King set up Keaney for a 3 and Biddeford’s lead was a single point, 27-26.

After running some time off the clock, the Tigers got the game’s biggest basket, as Crump fed Gabby Smith for a layup and a three-point advantage with 2:23 to go.

At the other end, King made a jumper, but neither team would score again.

Not that the Clippers lacked for opportunities.

After turning Biddeford over, King took a shot for the lead, but it was no good.

Senior Maya Hagerty kept possession with an offensive rebound, but seconds later, Hagerty missed a 3.

The rebound went out off a Tiger, however, and Yarmouth had another chance, but the Clippers turned the ball over.

After Gabby Smith missed a shot for Biddeford, the Clippers got the ball back again.

This time, Keaney tried to play the hero, but her shot was no good.

“It got a little hectic at the end,” Tom Panozzo said. “Lauren got smashed and there wasn’t a call. That was our chance to win the game.”

The rebound was then knocked around and finally, with just 0.4 showing on the clock, Yarmouth was awarded possession one final time.

Out of a timeout, the Clippers knew they only had time to catch and shoot and from the side, Neena Panozzo passed to King, near the free throw line. King caught the ball cleanly and turned and shot in one motion, but the shot was short, the horn sounded and the Tigers held on to prevail, 29-28.

“We drew up something,” Tom Panozzo said. “There was a missed assignment, so we had to rush at the end.”

Biddeford was led by Crump, who had a game-high 13 points, to go with six steals and three rebounds. Langevin, Hannah Smith (six rebounds, three steals) and Smyth (six rebounds, two assists, two steals) all finished with four points, while Lagasse (five rebounds, two steals) and Gabby Smith (three rebounds) both added two.

The Tigers made 3-of-4 free throws and overcame 28 turnovers.

Yarmouth’s effort was paced by King, who had 12 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Powers finished with five points (three rebounds and two steals), Neena Panozzo added four points (as well as five rebounds, four assists and three steals), Keaney (two steals) had three and Sullivan and Tompkins each tallied two. Hagerty didn’t score, but had seven rebounds and four steals.

The Clippers enjoyed a 33-28 advantage on the glass, but made just 3-of-7 free throws and turned the ball over 23 times.

Closing strong

Biddeford (seventh in the Class B South Heal Points standings at press time) is back in action Friday at home versus Portland.

Yarmouth, meanwhile, which is in the eighth slot, goes to Fryeburg Academy Saturday, then welcomes Freeport on Jan. 23.

“We’re finally getting healthy and that was a problem at the beginning of the season,” Tom Panozzo said. “Now, we just need more composure. I think we have one of the tougher schedules around. Hopefully that will help us out. We just have to focus on being our best at the end.”

