The Falmouth Police Department’s annual Giving Tree fundraiser was a huge success this year. Five vehicles filled with toys, clothing, and household goods, as well as $300 in gift cards, were delivered to Maine Needs, a Portland-based organization that distributes donated clothing, hygiene products, household items and other necessities to those in need.

“To say it was a success is an understatement,” Police Chief John Kilbride said in a press release. The department was delighted, but not surprised, by the outpouring of support, the press release said.

Officer Amanda Hogg and Community Resource Liaison Lauren Bartlett coordinated the Giving Tree and assisted with the final delivery with the support of the Falmouth Lions Club and the Falmouth Walmart.

