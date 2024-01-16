The Greely Parent-Teacher Organization will host a free event from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, focused on ending bullying in schools. The event will take place on January 22 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at the Greely Center for the Arts.

Juggler and comedian Jason Tardy of Stand Up, Stand Out will perform and, based on guidelines from StopBullying.gov and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will address topics that include how to identify bullying and cyberbullying; the roles bystanders play in bullying; what to do if you are bullied or cyberbullied; and how to help fellow students. Tardy will also speak about his personal struggle with with bullying and how he overcame it.

Space is limited, and registration is encouraged at forms.gle/CNqax5thDQdE71NYA

