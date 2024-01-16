Charlie Moore, well-known in the Greely community for his musical talents, will perform Thursday with the Portland-based professional duo Oshima Brothers at 6:30 p.m. at the Greely Center for the Arts.

A Greely High School senior, Moore has performed his original work at a number of benefit concerts. Proceeds from this week’s concert will go the Pathways program at the school.

“Folks can expect a night of warmth after this cold snap,” Sean Oshima told The Forecaster. “This kid Charlie Moore is incredible, we can’t wait to sing with him.”

The Oshima Brothers have released four albums, two EPs and several singles.

Like Moore, who started playing the piano at age 4, music has always been a part of the brothers’ lives. Growing up with parents performing folk music, Sean and Jamie Oshima were encouraged to perform from an early age. Jamie started playing the guitar at age 6, and when Sean began writing music in his teen years, the folk-rock duo was born.

“After hundreds of shows touring around the country with Oshima Brothers, it feels so cool to return to a high school auditorium stage to craft a night of music with a student, like we once were,” Sean Oshima said.

The concert is being produced in collaboration with Greely High School student Isaiah Morgan, who is working on an independent study in event management and created the promotional materials for the show.

“Working on this project through my school has been eye opening,” Moore said. “There are so many opportunities Greely offers, and I’m thankful for the ones they have offered me.”

The concert will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Greely Center for the Arts in Cumberland. Tickets are $10 each.

