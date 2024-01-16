Tree cutting was serious infraction

To the editor,

I am writing in support of the letter written by C. Wayne Cutting, tree warden for Kennebunk, regarding the tree that was cut down in Rotary Park. He has expressed the kind of common sense that we hear all too infrequently these days.

The individuals involved may be juveniles, but their misdeeds are nonetheless serious. They need to learn that actions have consequences, and there is no better time to teach that lesson than right now. I believe financial restitution and community service would be appropriate penalties to make that point.

Expecting the citizens of Kennebunk to foot the bill will not. Let’s do the right thing and discourage others from making the same mistake.

Robert Giles

Kennebunk

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: