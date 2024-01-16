Understand importance of accessibility

To the editor,

I am excited to announce my candidacy for state legislator, with a renewed commitment to championing disability rights, improving our transportation system, fixing our broken healthcare system, and investing in our education system. I will be running as an independent, which means I’ll aim to transcend party lines and focus on the issues that truly matter to our community.

In addition to my dedication to disability rights, my background as someone who is hard of hearing and works in the restaurant industry, has given me a unique perspective on the challenges our community faces. I understand firsthand the importance of accessibility and equality for all.

Besides fighting for the issues that matter to the community, I will also continue the hard work of the late Rep. Lois Reckitt in her fight for criminal justice reform and passing the Equal Rights Amendment Act.

Together, let’s build a community that values diversity, empowers every individual, and ensures that justice is accessible to all. The special election will be on March 5 and will be with the presidential primary. You can follow me on Facebook at Brendan K. Williams For Maine State House District 122 to learn more.

Advertisement

Brendan K. Williams

South Portland

Candidate has the background, experience

To the editor,

With her untimely death, esteemed Maine lawmaker Lois Galgay Reckitt left a legacy that will be hard to fulfill. Fortunately, Lois’s longtime friend and hoped-for successor, Matt Beck, has risen to the challenge. He will be running for State House representative for South Portland’s HD 122 in the special election slated for Tuesday, March 5, the same day as the presidential primary.

Like Lois, Matt has a long history of service in Maine. He has chaired the South Portland Democratic Committee for 20 years and has been active in politics since the age of 14. A recently-retired union organizer, Matt has worked hard to improve the lives of working Mainers and their families.

Advertisement

The Southern Maine Labor Council recognized him with a Lifetime Working Class Hero Award at its annual Labor Day breakfast in September. Among Matt’s top priorities are gun safety, truly affordable housing and protecting the environment.

He will honor Lois’s legacy of justice and equality and is well suited to continue her initiatives while representing HD 122’s values in Augusta. We need a representative with historical knowledge, strong negotiating skills and a commitment to Maine’s future to represent us in the State House. Matt Beck has the experience, background and time to be a strong representative for us.

Please vote for Matt Beck by going to the polls on Tuesday, March 5, or in advance at city hall or by requesting an absentee ballot no later than Feb. 29.

Linden Thigpen

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: