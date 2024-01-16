On Sunday, Jan. 14, the Thornton Academy 10th through 12th grade students pictured were inducted into the National Honor Society. To be excepted into the NHS, students must qualify under the organization’s four pillars, which include:

Scholarship — Per national guidelines, at a minimum, students must have a cumulative GPA of 85, B, 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, or equivalent standard of excellence. (Each school chapter is allowed to require a higher cumulative GPA.)

Service — This involves voluntary contributions made by a student to the school or community, done without compensation.

Leadership — Student leaders are those who are resourceful, good problem solvers, and idea contributors. Leadership experiences can be drawn from school or community activities while working with or for others.

Character — The student of good character is cooperative; demonstrates high standards of honesty and reliability; shows courtesy, concern, and respect for others; and generally maintains a clean disciplinary record.

