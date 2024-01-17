Panenka, Michael 54, of Biddeford, Jan. 12. Visitation, Jan. 19, 3:30 – 5:30, service from 5:30 – 6, A.T. Hutchins followed by a celebration, Elks club, Congress St, Portland, 6-9.
