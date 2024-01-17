Spiers, Shirley Diane 77, of South Portland and Auburn, Jan. 10. Visiting hours, 1 – 2 p.m., with service at 2 p.m., Hobbs Funeral Home, outh Portland, Jan. 20.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Spiers, Shirley Diane 77, of South Portland and Auburn, Jan. 10. Visiting hours, 1 - 2 p.m., with service at 2 ...
Spiers, Shirley Diane 77, of South Portland and Auburn, Jan. 10. Visiting hours, 1 – 2 p.m., with service at 2 p.m., Hobbs Funeral Home, outh Portland, Jan. 20.
Send questions/comments to the editors.