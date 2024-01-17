Did you know that transportation accounts for approximately one quarter of South Portland’s greenhouse gas emissions? Our One Climate Future plan establishes strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions citywide.

To lead the charge in enacting these strategies, South Portland hired its first sustainable transportation manager in 2021. The position has been the driving force behind numerous accomplishments including installing EV chargers at city properties, distributing grant funds to businesses for EV charging, passing an ordinance that requires EV chargers in new parking areas, developing a roadmap for transitioning the city’s fleet to electric vehicles, working with regional organizations to increase EV and EV charging accessibility, developing a Complete Streets design manual (a guide to decision making around different uses of our public way with an emphasis on bicycle and pedestrian safety), implementing traffic calming pilot projects, and launching an anti-idling campaign.

Thanks to our prior sustainable transportation manager, who recently moved on, the city is in good shape with our short-term goals. We are now at the point where we are planning for our mid-to long-range goals, and are looking to hire someone who can help us achieve them.

Looking ahead, a few of our major upcoming milestones include:

• All new municipal light-duty vehicle purchases are electric by 2028.

• 30 percent of new light duty vehicles sales are electric by 2030.

• By 2035, 26 percent of trips in the cities will use public transit or active transportation, up from 12 percent in 2020.

• 5 percent of all trips completed by bike by 2040.

Do you have a background in transportation? Are you interested in helping us propel our transportation goals forward? If so, please apply for this position.

The sustainable transportation manager will primarily focus on developing incentives and building the infrastructure needed to transition to electric vehicles, and facilitating a substantial mode shift to public transportation, biking, and walking. All projects will entail collaboration and outreach with other city departments, local organizations, and the public.

The position’s responsibilities will include, but are not limited to: overseeing the expansion of a community network of EV charging infrastructure, maintaining a working knowledge of new technologies and opportunities for EVs and related infrastructure, identifying and pursuing grant opportunities, leading the city’s Complete Streets efforts, and representing the city at relevant events, meetings, and speaking engagements.

If you are interested in joining the team, please look for the full job description on the city’s Job Opportunities site at www.southportland.org/files/2217/0481/5814/Sustainability_Transportation_Manager_Ad.pdf.

For a position description, visit www.southportland.org/files/7317/0481/5833/Sustainability_Transportation_Manager-_Job_Description_Jan_2024.pdf.

Our Sustainable City is a recurring column in the Sentry intended to provide residents with news and information about sustainability initiatives in South Portland. Follow the Sustainability Office on Instagram @soposustainability.

Susan Parmelee is sustainability program manager for the city of South Portland. She can be reached at sparmelee@southportland.org or 207-347-4147.

