PORTLAND—Waynflete’s boys’ basketball team is still finding its identity, but one thing is certain, when the Flyers are clicking, they can play with anyone.

Which could mean some big things are in store next month if their upward trend continues.

Box score Waynflete 46 Hall-Dale 39 HD- 12 8 6 13- 39

W- 10 16 9 11- 46 HD- N. Brown 4-3-11, Cary 2-2-6, Nathan 2-2-6, Austin 2-0-5, Z. Brown 2-0-5, Duvuuru 2-0-4, Waller 1-0-2 W- Kirby 5-3-17, Alsup 4-1-9, Carlo 3-0-6, Ribeiro 2-0-6, Reese 2-0-5, Mukerangingo 1-0-2, Polsky 0-1-1 3-pointers:

HD (2) Austin, Z. Brown

W (7) Kirby 4, Ribeiro 2, Reese Turnovers:

HD- 8

W- 24 Free throws

HD: 7-11

W: 5-7

Wednesday evening, Waynflete hosted longtime Mountain Valley Conference contender Hall-Dale and despite some anxious moments, led much of the way and was able to go on to victory.

After a first quarter which featured eight lead changes and ended with the Bulldogs in front, 12-10, the Flyers closed the first half on a 7-2 run to lead, 26-20, at halftime, thanks in part to 12 points from senior Nico Kirby.

Hall-Dale got the first six points of the second half to draw even, but a basket from sophomore Jed Alsup put Waynflete ahead to stay and the Flyers scored seven more points to hold a 35-26 advantage heading to the fourth period.

There, Waynflete went up by as much as 11, but the Bulldogs drew back within five on a 3-pointer from senior Zach Brown with 42 seconds remaining.

It wouldn’t be enough, however, as a layup from senior Pauli Mukerangingo iced it and the Flyers prevailed, 46-39.

Waynflete got a game-high 17 points from Kirby as it improved to 8-3 on the season and in the process, dropped Hall-Dale to 4-6.

“I’d call us a work in progress,” said longtime Flyers coach Rich Henry, who won his 249th game with the program. “We have lapses. Sometimes on defense we’re pretty good and sometimes on offense we’re pretty good, but we need more consistency.”

On the rise

Waynflete came into the season without a lot of expectations, but the Flyers have shown they boast the potential to be very good.

Waynflete opened with wins over visiting Poland (72-59) and Traip Academy (51-25) and at Sacopee Valley (63-50). After falling at Monmouth Academy (56-38), the Flyers survived visiting Boothbay in overtime (72-70). A 46-41 setback at Cape Elizabeth was followed by wins at Old Orchard Beach (56-29), at home over North Yarmouth Academy (49-28) and a dramatic overtime triumph at Lake Region (71-69, on a buzzer-beating Kirby 3-pointer). Monday, Waynflete lost at St. Dom’s, 65-42, its first loss to the Saints since the 2006-07 season.

Hall-Dale won two of its first three games, dropped three of four, then split its last two, with a 58-51 home setback to Maranacook Monday the most recent.

Last year, Waynflete beat the host Bulldogs, 52-46.

Wednesday, on the Flyers’ home floor, they did it again.

The Bulldogs opened the scoring 57 seconds in, as junior Keegan Cary hit a jumper.

It took until the 4:32 mark of the opening stanza for Waynflete to get on the board, as Mukerangingo got an offensive rebound and set up senior Sam Ribeiro for a 3-pointer.

After Hall-Dale senior Nick Brown made a layup, senior Ishan Reese countered with a layup for the Flyers.

Senior Ben Nathan fed classmate Rishi Duvvuru for a layup for the visitors, but Alsup banked home a shot to make it 7-6 Waynflete.

The back-and-forth continued, as Cary drove for a layup, then Kirby drained his first 3.

In the final minute, however, the Bulldogs got a putback from Nathan and two foul shots from Nick Brown for a 12-10 advantage.

Flyers freshman JJ Carlo opened the second period with a layup, but Zach Brown put Hall-Dale back in front with a jumper. After senior Fletcher Polsky made a free throw for Waynflete, Nathan scored on a putback to give the Bulldogs their biggest lead, 16-13, but the Flyers would close the half in strong fashion, scoring 13 of the next 17 points.

Kirby’s second 3 tied the score, then with 5:33 left in the half, Kirby drained another.

After junior Matt Waller made a jumper for Hall-Dale, Kirby was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer and he sank all three subsequent free throws.

“This year, I’ve been shooting a lot more 3s,” Kirby said. “I’ve been trying to get better shots. I’m glad I hit all three free throws there.”

After senior Eben Austin cut the deficit to two with a putback, Alsup made a free throw, then Kirby grabbed an offensive rebound and set up Reese for a 3 and a 26-20 halftime advantage.

Kirby led all first half scorers with a dozen points, but Waynflete still had work to do in the second half.

The Bulldogs came out fast in the third quarte, getting a bank shot from Duvuuru, a 3-pointer from Austin and a free throw from Cary with 5:56 remaining to tie the game, 26-26.

But 17 seconds later, Alsup hit a leaner to give the Flyers the lead for keeps.

Kirby then added a 3, Alsup, after a steal, set up Carlo for a layup, then after an Alsup steal, he passed the ball to Kirby, who gave it back and Alsup’s layup made it 35-26 Waynflete heading for the fourth quarter.

There, Kirby drove for a layup 22 seconds in and the Flyers appeared poised to pull away, but Hall-Dale didn’t let it happy.

With 6:28 on the clock, a runner from Nick Brown ended Waynflete’s 11-0 run and the Bulldogs’ 7 minute, 28 second scoring drought.

Carlo answered with a floater, but Nick Brown made a layup after a steal, then he scored on a putback and the deficit was just seven, 39-32, with 5:13 left.

Hall-Dale had multiple chances to get closer, but couldn’t convert, then with 3:37 to go, Kirby set up Ribeiro for a long 3 to push the lead back to double digits.

After Nick Brown made a free throw, Nathan sank a pair, but with 1:38 remaining, a floater from Alsup made it 44-35.

The Bulldogs had one final push and after Cary made a free throw, Cary fed Zach Brown for a 3 and Hall-Dale was within five, 44-39, with 42 seconds still to play.

Nick Brown then had a chance to make it a one possession game, but his 3 was off target and Mukerangingo got the rebound.

After milking some time, the Flyers iced the victory with 7 seconds on the clock, as Mukerangingo took a pass from Kirby and made a layup and that allowed Waynflete to close it out, 46-39.

“I’ve been really happy with how we’ve been playing,” Kirby said. “We’re eager and want to win. I like how we’re scrapping.”

“We’re a team that can battle back,” said Alsup. “We can come back from anything. Coach did a great job bringing us together and settling us down.”

“My age old age complaint was the Mountain Valley Conference cartel wouldn’t open up and now we get to play them, so it’s great,” Henry added.

Kirby had a game-high 17 points and also grabbed eight rebounds and added four assists.

“Nico’s been on the varsity since he was a freshman,” Henry said. ‘We knew he’d be an outstanding player since he was in the seventh or eighth grade. I’m just happy to see him have a senior year like this where he’s finding his groove. He’s asserting himself and he’s so much fun to coach.”

Alsup had nine points, six rebounds, five blocked shots and a pair of steals while also banging down low with the Bulldogs’ biggest players.

“This year, I play as a center,” Alsup said. “I’ve played as a guard in the past. This year, I had to toughen up and play against bigger guys. That’s my role on the team.”

“Jed said over the summer that he realized he’d need to play inside for this team, which I thought was a great sign of maturity,” said Henry. “He’s usually giving up 30, 40, 50 pounds to the people he’s covering. When he stays on his feet and uses his length, he’s tough to score on.”

Carlo finished with six points off the bench (to go with three rebounds).

“I’m really played with JJ Carlo’s performance at the top of our 1-3-1 press,” Henry said. “He brought a lot of energy and did some great things offensively too.”

Ribeiro (three rebounds, two assists) also had six points. Reese finished with five points and eight rebounds, Mukerangingo had two points and 11 rebounds and Polsky added one point.

The Flyers enjoyed a 43-34 rebounding advantage, made 5-of-7 free throws and overcame 24 turnovers.

“I think we weren’t as focused as we should be,” said Kirby. “We lacked a little basketball IQ, but we got the job done. We’re a really young team. A lot of players haven’t experienced these type situations.”

“The storm yesterday kept us from practicing and I’m going to try to write off some of our performance to that,” Henry said. “But it’s never too late to do a lot of fundamental work and we need to do more.”

Hall-Dale was led by Nick Brown’s 11 points. He also had five steals and a pair of assists. Cary (three steals) and Nathan (a game-high 15 rebounds, as well as five steals) both had six points, Austin (three rebounds) and Zach Brown both tallied five points, while Duvuuru had four and Waller two.

The Bulldogs made 7-of-11 free throws and only committed eight turnovers in a hostile gym, but couldn’t quite get the job done.

Augusta or bust

Hall-Dale (now ranked 14th in the Class C South Heal Points standings) is back in action Friday at home versus Mountain Valley. Saturday brings a trip to Telstar.

Waynflete, currently ranked fifth in Class C South, goes to Poland Friday, then travels to NYA Tuesday of next week.

The Flyers weren’t able to advance to the Augusta Civic Center for the tournament a year ago and hope to get back there this time around.

“We’d love to get to Augusta,” said Alsup. “Last year, guys were really bummed out. We’re young and we’re smaller than other teams, but we’re progressing and playoffs are coming.”

“We can only improve,” said Kirby. “I have high hopes for the team down the road. We just need to focus on not making silly mistakes. As long as we’re patient on offense and take good shots and we play good defense, that’s the biggest thing for us. That and limiting turnovers.”

“It would be very important for us to get to Augusta,” Henry added. “We talk about it as a goal after losing last year in the prelim. We’ve been fortunate to go there frequently. It’s great when you go there, you see what all the hard work is for and it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy. We need more consistency. We can’t let down. We can’t start to wander mentally. It will be my job to be sure that doesn’t happen.”

