Maine’s logging his dates back to colonial times and the Scarborough Historical Society, in collaboration with the Scarborough Public Library, will present a program on the states logging history. Scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m. at the Scarborough Public Library, keynote speaker Mary Morton Cowan will give a presentation titled “Maine’s Logging Heritage,” which will provide insights into the state’s logging history, from colonial times to the early 20th century. The program will explore the impact of Britain on logging practices and the evolution of methods, including the use of steam log haulers and sawmills.

Britain’s need of tall pine trees for Royal Navy ship masts, played a significant role in shaping the state’s logging history.

“Since colonial times, Maine settlers have cut trees from its millions of acres of forest,” Cowen wrote in an overview of her talk. “Britain cut thousands of the tall pine trees for masts for their royal navy ships. Some of our roads were once trails for oxen to haul logs to the coast, to be shipped to England. This program will describe logging from its earliest methods to the development of steam log haulers and steam-powered sawmills in the early 20th century.”

Cowan provided background information on her family’s deep involvement in Maine’s woods products industry. Cowan said her family has long been involved in woods products in Maine, operating the former Paris Manufacturing Company in South Paris.

“To maintain a supply of hardwood, they ran a logging operation in New Hampshire from 1911-1954, and used steam log haulers and ran a steam-powered sawmill,” Cowan said. “My father spent his early childhood living in their logging camp, and my grandfather took many photographs and movies of their operation, so I have first-hand knowledge of early 20th-century logging. My dad’s experience is the topic of my latest book for young readers, ‘Trouble in Nathan’s Woods.’”

The program will include slides showcasing early harvesting methods, tools for efficient logging, and the transition to steam-powered equipment in the early 20th century.

Advertisement

“I will touch on logging mast pines for Britain during colonial times and will show slides of early methods of harvesting, tools created for more efficient logging, ending with steam-powered equipment in the early 20th century” Cowan said. “I will briefly mention how the development of tree harvesting has affected Maine cities and towns, particularly those along rivers.”

For more information contact Mary Morton Cowan at 207-829-3805 or mmcowan@gwi.net or the library at 396-6279. More information about Cowan and her work can be found at www.marymortoncowan.com. Seating is limited so reserve a seat at www.scarboroughlibrary.org/

The Scarborough Historical Society’s next speaker is scheduled for March 3 and will feature Alicia Harding discussing slavery in Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: