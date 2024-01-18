NH town hires Jones

Former Gorham Police Chief Daniel Jones began duties Jan. 8 as police chief in Litchfield, New Hampshire.

Jones relocated to Florida after retiring as Gorham chief in September 2019. He was hired in 2015 to succeed Gorham’s Chief Ronald Shepard who had retired in 2014.

Jones’ career has included duty with the city of Fort Pierce in Florida, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Customs Service and as deputy chief in the Kennebunk Police Department. His most recent position was a police officer and field training officer for Wildwood, Florida.

Walk under full moon

The Presumpscot Regional Land Trust will host a full moon walk at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at Randall Orchards in Standish.

Master Naturalist Jeanne Christie will lead the walk at the property the land trust helped protect as farmland forever.

“We will meet at the farm at sunset for a guided walk exploring the 500 acres of conserved orchard and forest while walking or snowshoeing in the moonlight,” according to a press release from the land trust. After the walk, cider made from apples grown on the farm will be served.

The walk will be about one mile and the program will last two hours. This event is free, but space is limited and registration is required. Register at prlt.org or call 839-4633. The orchard is located at 1 Randall Road.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Jan. 16, 1974, that Gorham’s Woman’s Club was to meet with Royden Keddy at her home on South Street.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Jan. 9 that the U.S. public debt was $34,024,775,058,581.46.

