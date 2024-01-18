As Alex Cora enters the final year of his Red Sox contract, Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow said he and Cora are focused on the 2024 season.

“As it relates to his contract, we have conversations and I think both he and I know that those conversations take place between the two of us and at the appropriate time,” Breslow said Thursday. “But I think we’re both comfortable with the relationship and we’re both prioritizing the work that we need to do to have as successful a 2024 season as we can.”

Breslow, who was hired in October, said his relationship with Cora continues to grow and is getting stronger. The former pitcher and infielder briefly played together in Boston in 2006.

“(The relationship) is built on, I think, a very quickly developed layer of trust and respect,” Breslow said. “I think I have been as honest with him as I can possibly be, and he has with me as it relates to expectations and accountability. And that works in both ways, what he can expect of me.”

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote in December, “Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell’s record-setting, five-year, $40 million contract, may last only one year. Several teams have already expressed strong interest in Red Sox Manager Alex Cora, who’s a free agent after the season.”

Cora back then declined to comment on the report when. He already said during the winter meetings in December that his focus right now is on making the team better.

“I think what I’m very comfortable and confident saying is that Alex is one of the best managers in the game,” Breslow said. “We’re really lucky that he’s the manager of the Boston Red Sox. He’s demonstrated an ability to win at the highest level here. And again, beyond that, those conversations will take place between Alex and me but I think what’s most important is having established this level of trust and transparency and open communication so that we can have really difficult conversations with each other.”

SOX COACHING STAFF: The Red Sox officially announced their 2024 coaching staff Thursday. Kyle Hudson, who coached first base last year, will serve as the third coach.

He is taking over at third for Carlos Febles, who the Red Sox fired Oct. 9. Hudson also will continue his duties as outfield instructor and will coach base running.

Febles, also a former manager of the Portland Sea Dogs, had also served as Boston’s longtime infield instructor. Andy Fox, who served as field coordinator last year, will take over as the infield coordinator and first-base coach. Fox will continue his duties as field coordinator.

Andrew Bailey will be in his first season as pitching coach. His hiring was announced last month. He’ll take over for Dave Bush, who Boston fired Oct. 9. The former right-handed hurler, who pitched for Boston in 2012 and ’13, previously served as the Giants pitching coach from 2020-23.

Ramón Vázquez will return as bench coach and Pete Fatse is back as hitting coach. Luis Ortiz and Ben Rosenthal will continue their duties as assistant hitting coaches. Kevin Walker returns as bullpen coach, and Jason Varitek returns in his same role as game planning coordinator and catching coach.

GIANTS: Right-hander Jordan Hicks and San Francisco finalized a $44 million, four-year contract, a deal that includes performance bonuses for innings that could increase the total to $52 million.

Hicks was 3-9 with a 3.29 ERA and 12 saves in 15 chances over 65 outings spanning 65 2/3 innings last year with St. Louis and Toronto.

WHITE SOX: Chicago is in “serious” discussions with the owner of a plot of land in the city’s South Loop about building a new ballpark a few miles north of their longtime home at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

