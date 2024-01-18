The South Portland school district’s diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator is leaving the district, and possibly the state, after receiving a racist email.

Mohammed Albehaldi’s last day will be Friday, according to an email Superintendent Timothy Matheney sent to the district.

Matheney declined to immediately share a copy of the threat, but in the message to staff, Matheney referred to it as “the most vile email” he had seen in his 35 years as an educator and said that it included racist content.

The superintendent said the email was sent on Dec. 29 from “a resident of a neighboring state.”

“Mohammed and his family developed concerns about their safety and reconsidered their decision to live in the area,” Matheney wrote.

“Mohammed’s departure is a significant loss to South Portland,” he continued. “He has built strong relationships throughout our community and served as an important advocate on the most critical issues we face.”

Advertisement

Albehaldi has worked for the district for about a year. In a brief phone interview Thursday, he said he is considering leaving the state.

“This event has been distressing to me and my family,” Albehaldi said in an emailed statement.

The email is being investigated by South Portland police and the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: