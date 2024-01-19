On Jan. 6, 2024, three years to the day after the infamous insurrection at the Capitol, Jonathan Pollock, Olivia Pollock and Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III were captured in Florida and taken into custody, per a statement from the FBI.

According to the FBI’s statement, the three were wanted for “assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; aiding and abetting; entering restricted buildings or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.”

According to the federal court docket, Jonathan Pollock averted arrest in 2021, fleeing the area before FBI agents arrested his sister near Lakeland Florida. Hutchinson was also arrested in 2021, but just days before they were set to go to trial in March of 2023, Olivia and Hutchinson both disabled their ankle monitors and fled.

Jonathan and Olivia are part of the Pollock family that owns Rapture Guns and Knives, a “Christian-owned” store in Lakeland Florida, and Hutchinson once worked there.

At the time of their original arrest, Gabriel Pollock who works at the store, said, “I’ve been hearing from customers, overwhelming support for them. The community is really stepping up. I think people are pretty fed up with the way the country’s being taken away from the people.”

A permanent sign on lots owned by members of the Pollock family declares loyalty to Trump and proclaims, “We stand for freedom and our flag. We only kneel for Almighty God.”

In the past few years, over 1,265 people have been charged with crimes related to Jan. 6, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for D.C.

Donald Trump, who instigated the insurrection, and his GOP enablers — which include many key leaders in the current Republican party— wish “the media” and people like me would stop bringing up the insurrection.

Moreover, they’ve been able to dupe millions of Americans (including 34% of Republicans) into believing that the FBI was largely responsible for organizing the insurrection, even though there’s zero evidence to support that conspiracy theory. Moreover, Trump has stated several times that he would pardon the imprisoned insurrectionists if he’s elected in 2024, referring to them as “hostages.”

Time out. Earth to conspiracy theorists. A plea to people who still support Donald Trump. Wake up! Open your eyes. Donald Trump sparked the insurrection as part of his take-no-prisoners quest to overturn the election results and retain power. No amount of rationalizing or yes-but equivocations will change that sad fact.

Gabriel Pollock is right when he states that “people are pretty fed up,” but he doesn’t understand why people like me and millions of like-minded Americans are fed up with people like him and their blind loyalty to a proven dictator and con man. We are fed up with those who toss around words like “freedom” and “the Almighty God” to defend a man whose mission is to destroy democracy and dismantle our judicial system. We are fed up with politicians who refuse to stand up to Trump, because they’re afraid they’ll lose their political power if they do so.

Some readers might consider this column just another Treadwell rant. I would urge those insurrection-deniers to read the book by Harry Dunn entitled, “Standing My Ground: A Capitol Police Officer’s Fight for Accountability and Good Trouble After January 6.” If you don’t want to read it, then go to You Tube and see clips of him speaking about what he saw and experienced on Jan. 6. And when you do, ask yourself, “Who has more credibility, Donald Trump or Harry Dunn?” and “Which of these two men cares more about the future of our democracy?”

Where do you stand, American voters? Real patriots don’t whitewash the Jan. 6 insurrection.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns. dtreadw575@aol.com

