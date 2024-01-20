FALMOUTH—Noble’s boys’ basketball team is resurgent and a lot of fun to watch and Friday evening, the Knights brought their high-flying show to Falmouth, which was up for the challenge.

The Navigators, the two-time reigning Class A South champions, was able to slow Noble down enough to build a seemingly comfortable fourth quarter lead before missed free throws and turnovers allowed the Knights to make things harrowing down the stretch.

Box score Falmouth 51 Noble 48 N- 11 6 14 17- 48

F- 15 12 16 8- 51 N- Rose 7-3-19, Conary 4-0-10, Guitard 3-2-10, Marzoli 2-1-5, Dodier 1-0-2, Mutagoma 1-0-2 F- Mann 5-1-13, Stowell 5-2-13, Simonds 4-3-11, Meader 2-0-5, Wolak 2-1-5, Birks 0-2-2, Cameron 1-0-2 3-pointers:

N (6) Conary, Guitard, Rose 2

F (4) Mann 2, Meader, Stowell Turnovers:

N- 15

F- 24 Free throws

N: 6-9

F: 9-19

Falmouth led, 15-11, after one quarter and 27-17 at the half. Noble tried to rally early in the third period, as junior standout Jamier Rose scored eight points in just over a minute, but the Knights never got closer than five in the frame and by quarter’s end, the Navigators were up, 43-31.

When junior Davis Mann drove for a layup to start the fourth period, Falmouth appeared home free, but instead, Noble would roar back.

With 41 seconds to go, a long 3-pointer from senior Isaiah Conary cut the deficit to just two and after senior Charlie Wolak made a foul shot for the Navigators, the Knights would have a chance to pull even.

Twice, Noble got looks at a 3-pointer, but both times, the shot was off target and Falmouth was able to hold on for a pivotal 51-48 victory.

Advertisement

The Navigators held the Knights well below their scoring average, placed three players in double figures and improved to 10-2 on the year, dropping Noble to 10-3 in the process.

“Games like this make us better,” said longtime Falmouth coach Dave Halligan, after his 591st career victory. “We’ll learn from this game and we’ll be better off come tournament time.”

The known and the unknown

Falmouth came into the year highly touted after winning back-to-back regional titles. After last year’s Gold Ball quest resulted in an agonizing one-point loss to Brewer in the state game, the Navigators entered the 2023-24 campaign hoping to take the final step and as the favorites in the region, haven’t disappointed.

Falmouth opened with impressive wins over visiting Gray-New Gloucester (75-54), host Westbrook (75-57) and host South Portland, the two-time reigning Class AA state champion (59-50). After a home loss to Class AA South powerhouse Gorham (73-56), the Navigators rolled at Massabesic (84-38), rallied for a 64-61 overtime win over Yarmouth in a game played at the holiday tournament in Portland, then defeated visiting Greely (72-47) and Brunswick (74-44). After a 59-41 loss at another top Class AA contender, Windham, Falmouth defeated host Thornton Academy (66-58) and Brunswick (72-37) in its most recent action.

Noble, which went 7-11 a year ago in Class AA, moved down to Class A this season and has impressed, losing only at Freeport and Sanford and winning seven straight contests.

Advertisement

The Knights and Navigators had never met in a countable game prior to Friday when they produced a down-to-the-wire thriller.

Falmouth opened the scoring, as Mann made an early 3-pointer, but on the fastbreak, Rose set up Conary for a layup, then Rose made a pullup jumper before a layup from junior Bryce Guitard after a Conary steal made it 6-3 Knights.

Mann answered with a driving layup before Rose hit two free throws.

Senior Henry Stowell banked home a 3 to pull the Navigators even, but with 3:35 left in the first quarter, a 3 from Guitard gave Noble an 11-8 advantage.

But the Knights would then go cold and Falmouth went on a run to seize the lead for keeps.

After Stowell drove for a layup, senior standout Chris Simonds made a free throw. After Rose picked up his second foul and had to sit, Simonds made a layup after a nice fake, then junior Jaxson Cameron drove for a layup to give Falmouth a 15-11 advantage after one period.

Advertisement

The Navigators kept the pressure on when the second quarter began, as Simonds found Wolak for a layup, junior Billy Birks made two foul shots, then, with 6:27 on the clock, junior Jace Meader set up Wolak for a layup and a 21-11 lead.

Forty-one seconds later, Rose returned, despite having two fouls, and with 5:10 remaining in the half, after a steal by Guitard, junior Ashton Mutagoma made a layup to snap the Knights’ 6 minute, 25 second scoring drought and Falmouth’s 13-0 run.

When Simonds was whistled for his second foul 11 seconds later, it appeared Noble would have a chance to cut into the deficit, but instead, Stowell made a free throw and after a Rose layup after a steal, Mann made a layup after a steal, then Stowell hit a foul shot to push the lead to 10.

Conary set up junior Chase Dodier for a late layup, but Meader countered with a layup and at the break, the Navigators enjoyed a 27-17 advantage.

n the first half, Mann and Stowell each scored seven points to pace the home team, while Rose had six points for the Knights.

Noble came out strong to start the third period, but Falmouth responded to the threat.

Advertisement

Rose scored on a runner 15 seconds into the second half, then he stole the ball and pulled up for a 3 to pull the Knights within five.

Mann then countered with a 3 from the corner, but Rose converted an old-fashioned three-point play (layup, foul, free throw) to make it 30-25.

Undaunted, the Navigators got a contested leaner from Simonds and a layup from Stowell.

After Rose hit a jumper, good for his ninth and 10th points of the frame, Wolak fed Stowell for another layup.

Conary hit a leaner for Noble, but Simonds banked home a contested shot to make it 38-29.

After Marzoli scored in close, Simonds converted a three-point play, then Meader fed Stowell for a layup and a 43-31 advantage heading for the final stanza.

Advertisement

There, Falmouth looked to salt away its win, but instead, the Knights took the Navigators to the final horn.

Just five seconds into the fourth quarter, Mann’s driving layup gave Falmouth its biggest lead of the game.

The next nine points then went to Noble, as Marzoli made a free throw, Rose set up Marzoli for a layup, Conary banked home a 3, then with 5:57 on the clock, Guitard pulled up and drained a 3 to make the score 45-40.

After Guitard missed a 3 which could have made things really interesting, Meader hit a clutch 3 for the Navigators with 4:12 remaining to half the Knights’ run.

After Conary missed two free throws for the visitors, Mann added a point at the line, but Noble wasn’t finished.

First, Rose sank a free throw. Then, off a steal from Conary, Rose made a layup to cut the deficit to 49-43 with 2:21 on the clock.

Advertisement

Rose then fouled out, but the Knights kept coming.

After both Wolak and Stowell missed two free throws, sandwiched around a missed 3-pointer from Dodier, Guitard sank two foul shots with 1:15 remaining to cut the deficit to just four.

Nineteen seconds later, Simonds made one of two free throws, but with 41 seconds to go, a long 3 from Conary pulled Noble within just two points, 50-48.

Wolak was then fouled with 31.1 seconds showing and after missing his first attempt, he sank his second, keeping it a one possession game.

The Knights got the ball into the frontcourt, then coach John Morgan called timeout.

Out of the break, Noble had a great look to tie, a Dodier launched a 3 from up top that appeared on target before hitting the back of the rim.

Advertisement

“We knew they’d switch on Bryce, so we were hoping that Chase, who hasn’t played a lot in the last few games, could come off a delayed screen and get a good look and he did,” said Morgan. “We didn’t have any timeouts, so we had to freestyle.”

The rebound stayed with the Knights and they would have one more chance, but Guitard was off the mark with a 3, Mann got the rebound and before Noble could foul, Falmouth was able to run out the clock and celebrate its 51-48 victory.

“Defense was a big emphasis for us today,” Simonds said. “Noble was putting up between 70 and 90 points and we made it our mission to stop them on defense. We just tried to play as good defense we could that last play.”

“We didn’t really have too much preparation for this one,” said Mann. “We watched some film and understood how they ran their plays and that was about it. I think we had good ball movement.”

“They were averaging over 70 points a game and we held them under 50, so I’m pleased with the defense,” added Halligan. “We hadn’t played them before. (Coach Morgan’s) done a nice job and their kids have worked hard.”

Mann (seven rebounds, two assists and two steals) and Stowell (nine rebounds, three steals) led the way with 13 points apiece.

Advertisement

“It feels pretty good to play a big role,” said Mann. “I’m still getting used to it. I think I’m a good playmaker and can drive to the hoop.”

Despite having to sit for protracted stretches, Simonds managed to add 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

“(Fouls were) frustrating, but I have to be more disciplined next time,’ said Simonds.

Meader (three rebounds, two assists off the bench) and Wolak (three rebounds) finished with five points apiece, while Birks and Cameron each had two.

The Navigators enjoyed a 37-22 rebounding advantage and overcame 9-of-19 foul shooting and a whopping 24 turnovers.

“It was a little nervewrecking at the end,” Halligan said. “We got ahead by 10 or 12 and played like we were behind 10 or 12. We had to slow down and get the ball in the right people’s hands.”

Advertisement

Noble featured Rose, who had 19 points, eight steals, five rebounds and three assists before fouling out. Conary (four assists, three steals) and Guitard both finished with 10 points, while Marzoli had five and Dodier and Mutagoma each tallied two.

The Knights made 6-of-9 free throws and only turned the ball over 15 times, but their rally fell just short.

“We found a way to stay in it,” Morgan said. “I’m proud of the comeback. We’ve struggled in the past with mental toughness, but this group has really rallied around being a competitive team. Even with the early struggles, we never felt like we were out of the game. We felt if we could extend it, we’d be in a good spot. Jamier came out and sparked us and we felt like if we stayed within six or seven, we could still take a jab at it. The kids played relentless. They never quit.”

A fun tournament awaits

There’s a very good chance that Falmouth and Noble will play again in the tournament, but both teams have a lot of work to do first as they hope to secure a top seed in Class A South.

The Knights, now ranked third in the region, have another tough test Tuesday at South Portland, then host Gray-New Gloucester next Friday.

Advertisement

“I feel like this group has done a nice job competing with everyone,” Morgan said. “This shows us we’re in the mix. We gained some respect and the kids have earned it. If anyone had doubts about us, now they know we’re a legit team. The community has rallied around us. I have so many alumni who send supportive notes and come to the game. It’s exciting and the kids deserve it. We have to keep figuring out how to get our role guys involved. They’ll have to step up more and more as teams key on our top guys.”

Falmouth (second in the region) is back in action Tuesday at home versus Marshwood, then hosts Biddeford Thursday.

“I think we’re good, but we have some things to work on to get better,” Simonds said. “I think we’re talented and can go to the state game. I want it so badly. I’m super-motivated to give my team a shot to get there.”

“We have to continue to be aggressive on the offensive end,” Halligan said. “That comes with experience. Defense will keep us in games.

“I’m pleased with where we are. I think we have a lot more to give. I think we can be very good by the end of the season.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. For game updates and links to game stories, follow him on Threads: @foresports2023

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: