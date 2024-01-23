A Biddeford man pleaded guilty Jan. 18 in U.S. District Court in Portland for his role in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy in southern Maine.

According to court records, Michael Bolster, 48, conspired with others to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl. In July, Bolster and a coconspirator sold fentanyl to a confidential source on three separate occasions. The sales were for 9 grams, 30 grams and 29 grams of fentanyl, respectively. In August, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Bolster’s residence and seized two large bundles of suspected fentanyl made up of small baggies wrapped for individual sale totaling 541 grams. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) lab tested a sample of the substance and confirmed it to contain the presence of fentanyl. Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose.

Bolster pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl and two counts of distribution of fentanyl. He faces 5-40 years in prison and a fine up to $5 million followed by four years to life of supervised release on the conspiracy charge. On each of two counts of distribution of fentanyl, he faces up to 20 years and a fine up to $1 million followed by three years to life of supervised release. Bolster will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

DEA investigated the case.

