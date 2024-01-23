Mainely Character is accepting applications for scholarships for Maine high school seniors graduating in 2024 and attending post-secondary schools. The goal is to award 12 scholarships at $5,000 each in 2024.

According to Mainely Character, the organization “awards scholarships to seniors who demonstrate courage, integrity, responsibility, and concern for others. We focus solely on these four areas of character when determining awardees.”

Businesses and organizations throughout Maine have supported the Mainely Character Scholarship since its inception in 2001.

For more information, visit www.mainelycharacter.org.

Republican committee sets caucus date

The South Portland Republican Municipal Committee announced that South Portland Republicans will caucus on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Riverton Community Center, 1600 Forest Ave. in Portland.

All South Portland Republicans in are invited to participate The general session will include hearing from candidates at the state, county and local level, after which municipal caucuses will be held.

The purpose of the caucus is to elect delegates and alternates to the state convention, elect members to the Cumberland County Republican Committee, and organize for the upcoming elections. All South Portland Republicans are urged to attend this event.

The state convention will be held April 25-27 at the Augusta Civic Center. The caucus is an opportunity for local Republicans to meet and speak with those who are running for office.

For more information, email beachmom561@msn.com.

Country Music Hall of Fame seeks guitar competitors

The Maine Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced its third annual Student Guitar Competition. The contest is open to Maine high school students, grades 9-12.

Contestants are required to submit a video of their performance by March 1, to be judged by members of the executive board of the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame. The grand prize is a Martin guitar, donated by Northern Kingdom Music in Bangor. The prize will be presented to the winner at the 47th annual Induction Ceremony scheduled for Sunday, May 19, at the Silver Spur in Mechanic Falls.

Last year’s winner was Maddie Yates of Greely High School in Cumberland.

Contestants are asked to select and perform three country music pieces on guitar and will be judged on level of skill, ability to play in different keys, and expression of phrasing. Video entries should be submitted on a thumb drive or DVD. To receive a complete copy of the competition rules and official entry form, contact mariaholloway207@gmail.com or call 207-613-5411.

According to a Jan. 8 news release, the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame was founded in 1978. The museum is the only country music hall of fame physical museum east of Nashville. The 3,000-square-foot space in the lower level of the Silver Spur is a showcase for thousands of historic memorabilia accumulated over the decades, bringing to life and preserving the legacy of its over 150 inductees from all over the state of Maine. The museum is open year-round by appointment.

To book a tour or visit the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame, call 207-654-2227.

The 47th annual Induction Ceremony will take place at the Silver Spur on May 19. New inductees will be honored and a concert showcasing Hall of Fame inductees and “living legends” followed by a performance by the winner of the guitar contest.

For more information, follow the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Facebook or call 207-613-5411.

