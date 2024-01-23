Election letters

To the editor,

I am writing to express my strong support for Brendan Williams as a representative for the State House. In the aftermath of a devastating storm that wreaked havoc on parts of Willard Beach, Williams demonstrated exemplary leadership by collaborating with a state representative to initiate funding discussions for the rebuilding of the fish shacks and has reached out to the council about his findings.

What sets Mr. Williams apart is not only his dedication to community resilience, but also his deep-rooted commitment to environmental stewardship. Inspired by his parents’ involvement in preserving natural treasures like Acadia and the Presidio, Brendan has passionately carried this legacy forward by fighting for our local parks and beaches.

As we navigate the challenges of rebuilding after a natural disaster and we must prepare for more natural disasters to come due to the ocean warming, Brendan Williams emerges as a candidate uniquely equipped to address the intersection of community resilience and environmental sustainability. Let us elect a representative who will work tirelessly to safeguard the beauty and ecological balance of our cherished landscapes.

I urge you to vote for Brendan K. Williams in the special election on March 5.

Olivia Bean

South Portland

To the editor,

Matt Beck is running for the Maine House of Representatives from District 122 to complete the term left unfinished after the death of Lois Galgay Reckitt’s. There is critical work to be done. Matt has the experience, ability, and passion to address the critical, interrelated issues of our time: housing affordability; health care as a human right; reproductive choice; gun safety and substance use disorders as joint public health crises; an economy that provides jobs with living wages; and protecting our environment from further devastation through climate change.

Matt and his family have lived in Maine since 1987. He gained insights into social and economic issues through work as a TV director and producer. Traveling Maine as a union organizer, he heard the concerns of working people. Additionally, he chaired the South Portland Democratic Committee for 20 years. His personal and professional background gives Matt the knowledge and skills that will make him an effective representative for South Portland.

Please vote for Matt Beck in the special election on March 5, the same day as the presidential primary. Ballots should be available in city hall by Feb. 5, after which you can vote there in-person Monday through Thursday during normal business hours. If you’d prefer an absentee ballot, you can request one no later than Feb. 29.

House Legislative District 122 includes Ferry Village, Willard and coastal areas, Knightville, part of Meetinghouse Hill and areas along and south of Broadway.

Check your address and vote. March 5 is an important election.

Susan Henderson

South Portland

To the editor,

As a consequential political year begins, it is more important than ever for citizens to be engaged in the democratic process. Democracy requires an engaged and informed electorate in order to function. Registered Democratic voters all over the state of Maine will have opportunities on Feb. 3-4 to participate in municipal or regional caucuses, where they can meet and hear from party leaders and candidates for state offices, as well as become informed about how to be engaged as we move toward fall state and national elections.

Democrats in South Portland and Cape Elizabeth will caucus together on Saturday, Feb. 3, starting at 1:30 p.m. at the South Portland Community Center (Casco Bay Room), 21 Nelson Road in South Portland. Doors open and voter registration and candidates for office will be available starting at 1 p.m.

Participants will elect municipal officers, representatives to the county committee, and delegates to the state convention, and nominate election clerks, whose work is critical to free and fair elections. All registered Democrats (including those who register at the caucus) are welcome and urged to participate.

Democracy is not a spectator sport. I urge all citizens to get in the game, which only works if you work it.

Andrea Thompson McCall, chair pro tem

South Portland Democrats

