Nat Tupper celebrated his retirement at a gathering Jan. 5, wrapping up more than 32 years as Yarmouth’s town manager.

Among other gifts, Tupper received a box of notes from town councilors who had worked with him from 1992 to 2024. Public Services employees paid tribute to him with a video.

“Of all the town managers I’ve worked with over the years, and there have been many, you are certainly the best of the best,” Town Engineer Steven Johnson said.

Tupper said he will miss the friends he has worked with over the years.

“I have been so blessed with this amazing group of friends,” he said.

Tupper announced his retirement in October of 2023. He said at the time that it was time for new leadership in town.

“After a while you become the institution, and that’s not what I want,” he said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: