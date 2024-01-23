ARUNDEL — State Senator Henry Ingwersen, an experienced legislator, educator, small business owner, and devoted family man, announced Jan. 18 he is running re-election for Senate District 32, encompassing the towns of Arundel, Biddeford, Dayton, Hollis, and Lyman in York County, according to a statement from the Maine Senate Campaign.

“It is my privilege to represent the people of Senate District 32 in the State Senate, and I am honored to announce my campaign for re-election,” Ingwersen said. “This past year, we have delivered property tax relief for older Mainers, enacted Paid Family and Medical Leave to support working families and passed crucial legislation to protect our environment and respond to the PFAS crisis.”

Ingwersen championed legislation for the district, including, including LD 315, ‘An Act To Provide Funding for Drought Relief and Other Programs Benefiting Maine Farmers’. This legislation is designed to assist farmers navigaate challenges related to efficient and reliable access to water sources, enabling the state to proactively collaborate with farmers in establishing sustainable irrigation systems.

“Though we’ve made significant strides, there’s more we can do to ensure that all Mainers have the opportunity to work, raise families and lead healthy lives,” the senator said. “I am committed to guiding us in that direction.”

Ingwersen was first elected to the Maine Senate in November 2022 after previously serving in the Maine House from 2018 to 2020. He currently serves as Senate chair of the Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry Committee and as a member of the Health and Human Services Committee. Ingwersen also serves on the Board of Directors of the Arundel Conservation Trust. He holds a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Southern Maine and was an educator and teacher leader for 25 years. Henry and his wife Christine have been married for 49 years, have three daughters and 12 grandchildren all living close by in Maine, and are beekeepers on their family farm in Arundel.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: