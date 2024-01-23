A SWAT team raided a home on Union Street in South Portland Tuesday morning.

South Portland police arrived at around 8:15 to execute a search warrant in conjunction with the Maine Computer Crimes task force, Lt. Chris Todd said.

Todd and a spokesperson for the department did not immediately answer questions about the reason for the search. Todd said no one had been arrested or charged.

About 10 police cruisers and an armored vehicle were at the scene, including three used to block the intersection of Union Street and Route 1. Officers in tactical gear appeared focused on a home at 14 Union St. Union Street is a dead end road off of Route 1 near Rigby Yard.

Police used a loudspeaker to tell occupants of the house that they were serving a search warrant and everyone should come out with their hands in the air.

The SWAT team started packing up to leave the scene around 9:10 a.m. after clearing the house, according to a witness. Other investigators continued their search of the home.

This story will be updated.

Staff Writer Gillian Graham contributed to this report.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: