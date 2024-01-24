SOUTH PORTLAND – Governor Janet Mills to declared a vacancy for the unexpired term ending December 2024 in State Representative House District 122. The decision followed considerable public input urging the council to fill the vacant seat, left by the death of Lois Galgay Reckitt on Oct. 31, 2023.

The special election date is March 5. The three candidates, Tristram Howard, Brendan Williams and Matt Beck, are in the running.

Brendan Williams

Williams has announced his candidacy for the Maine State House in District 122. Choosing to run as an independent, Williams reflected on the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities, particularly his own experience as someone who is hard of hearing.

Williams explained that participating in the Democratic party’s caucus would have been a significant hurdle, given the difficulty of making phone calls to voters on short notice. Williams said that many of his supporters share various disabilities, making it challenging for them to travel outside the voting district and actively participate in the democratic process.

“I am running so voters of all disabilities can participate in the democratic process,” Williams said. The commitment to inclusivity, he said, stems from his recognition that individuals with disabilities should have an equal opportunity to engage in the democratic system. He said his decision to run is rooted in a desire to break down barriers that hinder participation and to ensure that the voices of those with disabilities are heard and represented in the political landscape.

The mass shooting in Lewiston, which claimed the lives of four deaf individuals, served as a catalyst for Williams’ decision to step up and seek public office. He underscored the urgent need for individuals with hearing loss and other disabilities to have a seat at the table when discussing crucial issues such as gun control and the protection of Mainers with disabilities. “We cannot expect change for Mainers with disabilities until we are able to get a seat at the table,” Williams said.

Matthew Beck

Beck noted his close friendship with and Lois Galgay Reckitt. “As longtime chair of the South Portland Democratic Committee, Lois and I became close friends over the years and she always encouraged me to run for this seat when she completed her terms in the Legislature,” Beck said.

Beck said he believes in public service and advocating for people who don’t always have a voice in the community. “My recent retirement from my full-time job as a union organizer meant that I now can fully devote myself to doing this important work,” Beck said.

Beck stressed the importance of a pro-labor majority in the legislature. “It’s important to have a substantial pro-labor majority in the legislature so that employers know we will monitor their obligation to abide by the National Labor Relations Act, and so that workers know we have their backs when they try to exercise their rights to form a union on the job,” he said.

Regarding his priorities, Beck elaborated on specific policy initiatives he plans to pursue if elected. “I’ll support an assault weapons ban, universal background checks for all gun sales, mandatory waiting periods for gun sales and a real ‘Red Flag’ law,” Beck said. On affordable housing, he said, “I support a housing bond to create a variety of housing options to rent or purchase for low-to-medium income earners and those on fixed incomes.”

In addressing the opioid epidemic, Beck said, “We will never turn the tide on this scourge until we fully commit to addressing substance use disorders as a public health crisis, and not as a law enforcement problem.” On environmental advocacy, Beck said, “I will support additional steps to curb our dependence on fossil fuels and make our buildings more energy efficient while calling out polluters who put the health of our people and our planet at risk to enhance their profits.”

Tristram Howard

“Growing up in South Portland has allowed me to experience the problems our community faces and see parts of how we got to where we are, while being relatively young allows me to imagine futures where they’re solved without having to work as hard to sort through what’s good versus what’s just nostalgic,” Howard said.

Howard emphasized the importance of community engagement. Acknowledging the lack of representation in the district, he proposed an approach using postcards. “My campaign will distribute the cards pre-stamped to households in the district, and folks can write and send them wherever they want,” he said.

Howard is also focused on improving local transportation, specifically bus stops. Howard aims to coordinate with landowners near bus stops to install benches, envisioning an enhanced bus experience and increased visibility for the bus system. These initiatives are part of his broader campaign strategy to contribute to the community regardless of the election outcome.

Highlighting key legislative priorities, Howard intends to address issues such as the cost of living, community connectivity, resilience, and gun control. He emphasized the need for long-lasting and straightforward solutions. “We can’t afford to keep renting temporary solutions; we need to actually own them and be able to participate in them,” Howard said.

Howard’s background includes chairing a 45-person nonprofit board during college. “More recently I exercised my negotiating chops trying to unionize a workplace that really needed it, and am generally known among friends for giving thoughtful insights and not overstepping myself in topics I don’t understand.”

He plans to balance his passion for community service with his career in sailing and engineering, taking advantage of his current professional flexibility.

