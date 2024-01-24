St. Joseph’s College scored the first 10 points of the second period Wednesday night, taking control on the way to a 78-49 victory against New England College in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference women’s basketball game at Standish.

Grace Ramsdell had 17 points, going 7 of 11 from the floor, to lead the Monks (11-7, 7-0). Angelica Hurley tossed in 12 points and Elisabeth Stapelfeld added 10.

Kathleen Rodriguez had 14 points to lead the Pilgrims (8-10, 3-4).

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE 76, SOUTHERN MAINE 47: The third-ranked Anchorwomen (19-0, 10-0 Little East) ran out to a 20-6 lead in the first quarter and were not challenged by the Huskies (8-11, 6-4) at Providence, Rhode Island.

Sophia Guerrier led Rhode Island College with 21 points.

Tara Flanders had 11 points for Southern Maine.

UMAINE-AUGUSTA 68, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 54: The Moose (12-3, 9-1 Yankee Small College) opened the second half with a 10-0 run and cruised past the Seawolves (15-3, 7-3) at South Portland.

Alisyn Alley led UMaine-Augusta with 22 points and 10 assists, and Lillian Cox added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Maddy York had 13 points for SMCC and Jaylyn Bartolome tossed in 11.

OKLAHOMA 91, (10) TEXAS 87: Skylar Vann had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Payton Verhulst scored 18 points and Oklahoma (12-6, 6-1 Big 12) beat Texas (18-3, 5-3) at Austin, Texas.

(21) CREIGHTON 77, GEORGETOWN 72: Lauren Jensen scored 21 points, Morgan Maly added 20 and Creighton (15-3, 6-2) edged Georgetown (14-5, 4-4) at Washington.

SOUTH CAROLINA: The Southeastern Conference fined the school $100,000 for its fans storming the court after the top-ranked Gamecocks’ 79-62 victory Tuesday night against sixth-ranked Kentucky.

The SEC adopted more stringent fines at its meetings last spring. A first offense brings a fine of $100,000, a second $250,000 with subsequent offenses costing $500,000.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 85, NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE 55: The Monks (9-9, 5-2 Great Northeast) opened a 19-point halftime lead and breezed past the Pilgrims (4-14, 1-6) at Standish.

Ben Sieler scored 19 points and Ashtyn Abbott added 11 for St. Joseph’s, which led 47-28 at halftime.

Junior Efosa led New England College with 11 points.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE 60, SOUTHERN MAINE 57: C.J. Wilson hit four free throws in the final 13 seconds to help the Anchormen (13-6, 6-4 Little East) put away the Huskies (9-9, 5-5) at Providence, Rhode Island.

Wilson’s free throws expanded a one-point lead to five, offsetting a tip-in by Cody Hawes of USM at the buzzer.

Chance Dixon had 22 and Tommy Whelan 15 for the Huskies.

FOOTBALL

WASHINGTON: Quarterback Will Rogers said he is staying at the school after entering the transfer portal following the Huskies’ coaching change.

“It’s obviously a new conference and things like that,” Rogers told ESPN of Washington’s move to the Big Ten next season. “But I have a lot of faith in (new coach Jedd) Fisch and feel like he’ll be ready to have us compete at a high level.”

