CAPE ELIZABETH –Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth recently hosted a two-day, whale-themed family discovery program, beginning on Saturday, Jan. 20. The event, titled “Wonder of Whales! Family Discovery Program,” drew participants of all ages eager to delve into the fascinating world of these marine giants.

Attendees engaged in various activities, including a game simulating whale feeding patterns, a station for building ocean animal LEGOS, and mini ball pit oceans to explore different whale species.

Building on this success, the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine is set to host a follow-up event titled, “A Whale’s Tale: Ocean Ecosystems for Families” on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 2 to 3 p.m. The collaborative program offers an immersive experience featuring a life-sized inflatable humpback whale named Piano.

Piano, the inflatable centerpiece of the event, was inspired by a real humpback whale named Piano, who endured a boat propeller strike in the Gulf of Maine. The scars on the whale’s back resembled piano keys.

Starr Kelly, director of education and exhibits, also provided insight into the real-life challenges faced by Piano, the humpback whale. “Piano is a prime example of a Humpback with a story to tell about her interactions with humans and the impacts humans have had on their ecosystem,” Kelly said.

Brittany Liscord, education program manager at the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, said, “We share Piano’s story because it is one of survival despite and because of human and whale interactions. This program brings awareness to humpback whales and many of the ocean creatures that share the ocean with us. The more we know and understand ocean animals the more we can care about them. Maintaining a healthy ocean ecosystem is critical for all living things, including humans.”

The Jan.27 session will offer participants a 30-minute exploration of whale anatomy, ocean ecosystems, and interaction with real whale artifacts such as baleen and vertebrae. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to touch these artifacts as part of a hands-on learning experience.

“We encourage people to learn more about humpback whales through the Allied Whale and the Center for Coastal Studies websites,” Kelly said. The event educates and encourages attendees to seek additional resources about marine life.

In addition to exploring the story of Piano, the program will highlight the challenges faced by whales in their interactions with humans, including boat strikes and entanglements. The event will be held at Pond Cove School cafetorium and Thomas Memorial Library.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: