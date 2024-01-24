The University of Maine women’s basketball team has cruised through America East play so far, winning all five of its conference games by an average of 23.2 points. The Black Bears (12-7) expect a much tougher challenge Thursday at Albany (16-2), also 5-0 in America East.

“They’re a good team and so are we, so it should be a good game,” said Maine senior guard Anne Simon, who leads America East in scoring at 18.4 points per game.

As two of the top teams in the conference, the Black Bears and Great Danes have developed a rivalry in recent seasons. Maine and Albany met in four of the last five conference tournaments. The Great Danes defeated Maine in the conference semifinals last season, and in the conference championship game in 2022. Maine earned semifinal wins over Albany in 2021 and 2019.

The Great Danes carry a 12-game win streak into Thursday’s game, and haven’t lost since falling to No. 4 Stanford on Nov. 26. What stands out for Albany is the combination of senior center Kayla Cooper (16.6 points, 7.6 rebounds per game) and senior forward Helene Haegerstrand (10 points per game), said Maine head coach Amy Vachon. On Monday, Cooper was named America East Player of the Week after averaging 24 points and 10.5 rebounds in wins over UMass-Lowell and Bryant.

“They’ve played with each other a long time,” Vachon said. “Anytime they go on the court lately, they end up winning.”

As well as Cooper and Haegerstrand are playing for Albany, the Black Bears have the top one-two punch in the conference in Simon and junior forward Adrianna Smith (16.1 points, 10.9 rebounds per game), the last two winners of the conference Player of the Year. What’s made Maine even tougher to defend is the depth it has shown offensively. Caroline Bornemann scored a game-high 27 points in Saturday’s 81-39 win over the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Olivia Rockwood and Windham’s Sarah Talon each scored 10 points in a 76-47 win over Maryland-Baltimore County.

“We have a great well-rounded team. No matter how you guard us, anyone can step up,” Smith said.

Albany leads the conference in scoring, averaging 67.7 points per game. Maine is second at 65.5, but what’s propelled the Black Bears to their 5-0 start in America East game is defense. Maine has allowed just 45.8 points per game in conference play, with only New Hampshire reaching 50 points against Maine, in a 78-52 loss. Vachon said she’s pleased with the way her team has been able to limit opponents to one shot per possession.

“I think it’s just communication (on defense) and the emphasis we’re putting on it,” Smith said.

Where the Black Bears need to improve is 3-point shooting percentage, Vachon said. While Maine leads the conference with 477 3-point attempts – 107 more than second place Bryant – they’re making just 28.9% of them, sixth-best in the nine-team league. Vachon is also looking for the Black Bears to play a more complete 40 minutes.

“We’re just looking for consistency. It’s been better lately, but we’ve had games where build a lead, then lose the lead,” Vachon said.

